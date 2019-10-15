Trudeau, Singh battle for ‘progressive’ mantle as campaign enters final week

Party leaders entered the final week of the federal election campaign aiming to define the ballot box question to suit their message, with Liberals and New Democrats targeting their pitch to progressive voters.
Speaking in Fredericton, N.B., Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said the Oct. 21 election is a choice between cost-cutting Conservatives or a progressive Liberal government. He said only the Liberals can form that progressive government.
“In terms of the NDP and the Greens, remember this: If you want progressive action, you need a progressive government, not a progressive opposition. Voting Liberal is the only way to stop Conservative cuts,” said Mr. Trudeau.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh shot back at Mr. Trudeau’s message.
“The Liberals like to talk progressive, but they govern Conservative,” he said in Toronto. “I want people to dream big. Don’t settle for less.”
The term progressive is loosely defined, but generally refers to centre-left policies and socially liberal viewpoints. Mr. Singh was asked Tuesday why he thinks the Liberal leader is now frequently invoking the term on the campaign trail.
“I hope he’s encouraging people to vote for me,” Mr. Singh joked. “Because that’s the real progressive alternative for people.”
Mr. Singh was campaigning in the riding Toronto-Danforth that was represented by the late Jack Layton. The seat was won by the Liberals in the 2015 federal election. Mr. Singh will then make a stop in Parkdale-High Park, another seat held by the Liberals.
“We’re really excited to win back this riding. This was the riding held by Jack Layton. This is an important riding to us,” Mr. Singh told reporters as supporters gathered outside a subway station.
When asked if he wished he hadn’t have said he would be open to discussing the possibility of a coalition government, Mr. Singh said: “No not at all. I’m proud of the fact that I’m ready to fight Conservatives no matter what and however I can.”
“I think Canadians want that. The majority of Canadians don’t vote Conservative. The majority of Canadians want a progressive government.”
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who is campaigning in Quebec Tuesday, spent the weekend urging voters to choose between a Conservative majority government or a Liberal minority government that is beholden to the NDP.
He maintained that message Tuesday, refusing to speculate about a potential Conservative minority government.
“There is now a clear choice between our party and an NDP-Liberal coalition, which will raise taxes, kill jobs, drive out investment [and] cancel big projects. I know Canadians won’t want that to happen and that’s why I’m very optimistic for October 21st,” he said.
Mr. Scheer made the comments in Quai Saint-Andre in the morning, where he pledged that a Conservative government would work with the provinces to eliminate internal trade barriers. He is scheduled to make his way Trois-Rivières, Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu and La Prairie, where he will outline his priorities for Quebec.
In response to Mr. Scheer’s warnings about a Liberal minority government supported by the NDP, Mr. Singh repeated his position that the NDP will not support a Conservative minority government.
“I’m proud of the fact that I’m ready to fight Conservatives no matter what and however I can. I think Canadians want that. The majority of Canadians don’t vote Conservative. The majority of Canadians want a progressive government,” he said.
Mr. Singh started his day in Toronto-Danforth, a Liberal-held riding that was once represented by late NDP leader Jack Layton. During Mr. Layton’s time as leader, the NDP held several urban Toronto ridings and the NDP is clearly aiming to win back some of those seats in this campaign.
Trudeau started his day in Fredericton, at the home of Joan Kenny, the honorary campaign chair for Liberal candidate Matt DeCourcey, who is the incumbent in the riding. Her late husband, Bob Kenny, was honorary campaign chair in 2015 but died before the election. Mr. DeCourcey joined the Liberal leader at Ms. Kenny’s home, where they discussed health care and access to abortion in New Brunswick. Mr. Trudeau will then make his way across the Maritimes, with whistle stops in Riverview, N.B., and in Nova Scotia, including Masstown and New Glasgow. He will finish his day with a rally at a farmers market in Halifax.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is campaigning in Kamloops, B.C., Tuesday.
Nanos Research did not conduct public opinion polling on Thanksgiving Monday. As a result, no new numbers for the daily tracking survey were released Tuesday morning.
The most recent results, which were released on Monday, showed the Liberals and Conservatives tied at 32-per-cent support each. The New Democrats were at 19 per cent, the Greens at 9 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 6 per cent and the People’s Party at 1 per cent.
The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at http://tgam.ca/election-polls.