Trudeau slams ‘senseless’ Toronto attack, offers condolences to families of victims

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks about the Toronto attack in the foyer of the House of Commons on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Ottawa. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deplored the “senseless” attack in Toronto and said the entire country offers its “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the victims and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister held an early news conference Tuesday to respond to the truck attack that killed 10 people and left 15 injured.

“On behalf of all Canadians I offered my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of all those who were killed and we wish a full recovery to the injured and stand with the families and friends of the victims,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters.

The Prime Minister singled out the Toronto police and emergency medical teams who rushed to the scene of the mass attack to try to save the lives of those who were run down by the fast-moving van.

“They handled this extremely difficult situation with professionalism and bravery. They faced danger without a moment of hesitation,” he said. “There is no doubt their courage saved lives and prevented further injuries.”

Although police have ruled out terrorism as the basis for the attack, the Prime Minister said he had no idea what motivated the alleged suspect, Alex Minassian, to mow down pedestrians on the busy street.

“It is already quite clear that there is no connection to national security,” he said. “In terms of the motivation of the suspect, I think it will take some time yet to understand what was in this person’s mind.”

Authorities will examine what more can be done to protect Canadians from these kinds of lone-wolf attacks, he said.

Mr. Trudeau, who is chairing a cabinet meeting Tuesday, said he had no immediate plans to travel to Toronto.

“Obviously, Canadians across the country are shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy and attack,” he said, but added “Canadians must not live in fear and uncertainty.”

Group of Seven security ministers are meeting in Toronto Tuesday. Speaking at the summit, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale thanked his G7 counterparts for their support and condolences following the van attack.

“This is a very large homicide investigation currently underway led by the Toronto Police Service, with co-operation from the RCMP, indeed from every level of government and every relevant police and security agency,” Mr. Goodale said.

Mr. Goodale said the investigation is still in its early hours, noting that so far there is “no discernable connection to national security.” Mr. Goodale said Monday that he had no information to suggest the attack was linked to the G7 summit or that the government needs to change the national terrorism threat level.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also offered his sympathy to the of the murdered people and injured families.

“I can only imagine the horror, fear and pain that this has caused to all those who were victims of the attack or those who witnessed it,” he said in a statement. “To those recovering in hospital, you are in our thoughts and we are praying for a fast and full recovery.”

Mr. Scheer said the alleged suspect must be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh issued a statement as well, saying “my heart breaks for the families of those murdered, who I can only imagine must be completely overwhelmed by this sudden and senseless loss.”

On Monday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron called Mr. Trudeau to express condolences for the multiple loss of life and injuries in the Toronto attack. Other world leaders are expected to make similar calls to the Prime Minister.

The White House said the United States stands with the people of Canada and offered prayers “to the families of those affected, and we wish for recovery to those injured.”