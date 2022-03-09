Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks to the podium for a joint news conference at a military base in Adazi, Latvia, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday and promised to send more military equipment to Ukraine.

After the morning call, the Prime Minister’s Office said the military equipment was in addition to past announcements, but it didn’t provide details on what was being sent to Ukraine.

Mr. Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address the House of Commons, which will happen in the short term, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Mr. Trudeau is in Germany for the third day of his whirlwind tour through Europe and will be joined by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday for meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In the last two days, he has met with the leaders of seven NATO countries. Mr. Trudeau will meet with U.S. vice-president Kamala Harris on Thursday.

In a separate statement posted to Twitter, Mr. Zelensky said he and Mr. Trudeau discussed “defense co-operation and how to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.”

He said they “agreed on further diplomatic steps,” details of which are expected later on Wednesday.

Russia’s war on Ukraine entered its 14th day on Wednesday. Since its start in February, hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been killed in indiscriminate bombing. The war has also forced more than 2.1 million Ukrainians to flee and led to humanitarian disasters in several parts of the country.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian President spoke virtually to the British Parliament, telling politicians “we will not give up, and we will not lose. We will fight till the end.”

