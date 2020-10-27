Trudeau stands by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki amid calls for resignation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the federal government will work with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and members of the national police force to reduce systemic racism, but he made no indication he plans to appoint a new head of the organization.
In recent days, Ms. Lucki has faced calls to leave her position from Indigenous leaders, including Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde.
On Friday, Mr. Bellegarde wrote to the Prime Minister and urged that he replace Ms. Lucki “with someone who will focus their attention on public safety and combating racism.”
Mr. Trudeau was asked on Tuesday what specific evidence he has that Ms. Lucki and the RCMP are willing and able to look within and confront systemic racism in the force. He said the government will keep working with the Commissioner, the RCMP and all institutions to address the issue.
“We need to do better,” he said.
For her part, Ms. Lucki has said she intends to stay on in her role, adding she remains committed to fulfilling the mandate of modernizing the RCMP with a “strong focus on advancing Indigenous reconciliation.”
In the spring, the RCMP Commissioner faced criticism when she struggled to explain how the term systemic racism applied to her force. She later issued a statement trying to clarify her position and stating that it did indeed exist within the RCMP.
Last week, she faced new criticism after she held a news conference in Ottawa to defend the actions of RCMP officers on the ground in Nova Scotia who have been accused of standing by in the face of violence and intimidation of Mi’kmaq fishermen in Nova Scotia.
Tensions have escalated this month after non-Indigenous fishermen took issue with Mi’kmaq fishermen operating outside the regulated season, but the Mi’kmaq fishermen point to a 1999 Supreme Court decision on their rights.
Ms. Lucki’s defence of the way officers responded to violence sparked criticism from a member of the Prime Minister’s own cabinet.
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller told The Globe last week he disagreed with her assessment of the situation and that the comments highlighted the degree of work required to make changes in the RCMP.
Senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that examined Canada’s residential school legacy, also said that the Commissioner’s comments flew in the face of concrete evidence about the way that officers responded on the ground.
The senator’s office has offered to help assist those seeking to make complaints to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP. The independent agency, created by Parliament in 1988, is designed to ensure that public complaints about the conduct of officers are examined fairly and impartially.
The federal NDP has also called for Ms. Lucki’s resignation.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said on Twitter on Friday that he supported Mr. Bellegarde’s call while Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has said it is up to Mr. Trudeau to decide if he still has confidence in Ms. Lucki.
Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.