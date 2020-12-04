 Skip to main content

Trudeau stresses digital technology’s potential – and dangers – at global AI summit

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds during question period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Dec. 2, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off the inaugural meeting of a global council on artificial intelligence by warning of the danger of unbridled digital technology, despite its potential to change the world for the better.

The virtual summit marks the latest step in the slow march toward international co-operation on digital governance amid growing concerns over data privacy, built-in bias and deployment in war.

Canada first set out on that path two years ago, unveiling plans with France for a standing AI forum during a meeting of G7 countries in Quebec.

Since then, 13 other states have signed on to the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence to guide policy development with an eye to human rights, establishing expert panels and involving government, industry and academia.

Speaking ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, Trudeau said AI has the potential to combat diseases and climate change, but also to “create new challenges if left unchecked.”

Last month, the Liberal government tabled legislation to give Canadians more control over their information in the digital age, with potentially stiff fines for companies that flout the rules.

