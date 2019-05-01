 Skip to main content

Trudeau taps veteran Jeremy Broadhurst to run Liberal re-election campaign

Trudeau taps veteran Jeremy Broadhurst to run Liberal re-election campaign

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned to veteran Liberal Jeremy Broadhurst to run the governing party’s bid for re-election this fall.

Broadhurst, who is currently serving as chief of staff to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, is to take on new duties as national campaign director by May 13.

The appointment signals an attempt to reach out to long-time Liberals, some of whom have privately grumbled that their experience has not been tapped or valued by the Trudeau team.

Broadhurst is a Team Trudeau insider but he’s also got a long history with the party.

He has served in senior positions with every Liberal leader, permanent and interim, since 2006, including a stint as Trudeau’s deputy chief of staff.

He ran the Liberals’ war room during the 2011 campaign and, as national director of the party, played a key role in its 2015 election victory.

