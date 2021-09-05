 Skip to main content
Politics

Trudeau targets O’Toole in pledge to further tighten gun control laws

MARKHAM, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in an airplane hanger during the Canadian federal election campaign in Mississauga, Ont., on Sept. 3, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is attacking his main rival over gun control and safety on the twenty-second day of the federal election campaign.

Trudeau targeted Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole Sunday over his proposed repeal of a Liberal ban on 1,500 firearms and outlined Liberal plans to strengthen those rules if re-elected.

At a campaign stop in Markham, Ont., Trudeau said the Liberals would offer owners of affected weapons the option of selling them to the government or having them rendered inoperable.

He also discussed a platform promise to limit the number of rounds high-capacity gun magazines can hold and a $1 billion pledge to help provinces and territories ban handguns.

Trudeau says his opponent wants to take the country backward on gun safety, while O’Toole has said hunters and sport shooters have been unfairly caught up in the Liberal ban.

Trudeau was scheduled to spend the day making stops with candidates in the vote-rich Toronto area.

