Trudeau speaks on WE controversy: Charity got ‘no preferential treatment’ in contract

“WE Charity received no preferential treatment” when it was hired to run a $912-million student grant, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House finance committee on Thursday as they questioned him about the controversy around the now-cancelled program. Mr. Trudeau also said he didn’t know the public service had recommended it for that role until May 8, and denied influencing their decision, which cabinet approved on May 22.

Earlier this week, the committee heard from WE Charity founders Craig and Marc Kielburger, who denied that their connections to top Liberals were the reason they were hired to run a now-cancelled $912-million student grant project. Here’s a recap of Tuesday’s testimony from the Kielburgers and Michelle Douglas, the ex-chair of WE’s Canadian board of directors.

Mr. Trudeau is also under investigation by the federal Ethics Commissioner for potential breaches of the Conflict of Interest Act, as is his Finance Minister, Bill Morneau. The commissioner expanded his probe of Mr. Morneau on Wednesday at the request of the New Democrats and Conservatives.





What Trudeau has said

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies via video conference during a House finance committee meeting on July 30. DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Since last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been enveloped in a new controversy over potential conflict of interest, this time related to the $912-million Canada Student Service Grant. The project, now cancelled, was meant as a form of pandemic relief that would pay young people for volunteer work. To administer the grants, the federal government contracted WE Charity, an education and international-aid group. But Mr. Trudeau later apologized for not recusing himself from the decision because his wife, mother and brother have been paid thousands of dollars over the years to speak at WE Charity’s signature events, WE Days.

It’s taken weeks to flesh out the timeline leading to cabinet’s decision, aided in large part by the House finance committee, and Mr. Trudeau gave his own version of those events to the committee on Thursday. Here are the highlights of what he said:

On the contract: In his opening statement, Mr. Trudeau said he initially expected that the CSSG would be run by the federal Canada Service Corps, but public servants concluded that a third-party administrator would get the grants out faster, and it chose WE Charity. He said he learned that only hours before a May 8 cabinet meeting, where he pulled the item off the agenda so it could be studied further, in part because he knew his family’s WE connections might make it controversial. He said he was briefed again on May 21 and told the public service’s due diligence decided the program could only be run by WE Charity: “The choice was not between providers. It was between going ahead with WE Charity to deliver the program, or not going ahead at all.” Cabinet then approved WE Charity’s role on May 22.

Mr. Trudeau reiterated past apologies for not recusing himself from the CSSG decision. Instead of stepping aside from the decision-making process in May, “I decided to slow it down and push back on it” by pressing the public service to make sure WE Charity was the correct choice, but denied doing this to benefit himself or his family. On his own contacts with WE Charity: Mr. Trudeau said he knows the Kielburgers, WE Charity’s founders, but denied being close with them. He also said neither he nor his chief of staff had interactions with WE Charity before the May 8 cabinet meeting. “WE Charity received no preferential treatment: Not from me, not from anyone else.”

Who else has testified to MPs so far?

Watch highlights from Craig and Marc Kielburger's July 28 testimony to the House finance committee. The Canadian Press

WE Charity

Craig and Marc Kielburger: The founders of WE Charity spent four hours on July 28 defending their organization, telling MPs that WE didn’t stand to benefit financially from running the grant program. The Kielburgers also said they didn’t get the contract because of ties to the Liberals, but “we regret that we didn’t recognize how this decision would be perceived” when they accepted.

The founders of WE Charity spent four hours on July 28 defending their organization, telling MPs that WE didn’t stand to benefit financially from running the grant program. The Kielburgers also said they didn’t get the contract because of ties to the Liberals, but “we regret that we didn’t recognize how this decision would be perceived” when they accepted. Michelle Douglas: Just before the Kielburgers spoke, the former chair of WE’s Canadian board of directors said she had been kept largely in the dark about its internal operations and the large array of non- and for-profit corporations it controlled. She said she quit in March after being asked by Marc Kielburger to do so, which she said resulted from a “breakdown in trust” over the lack of financial transparency.

Watch Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger field questions about the WE Charity affair. The Canadian Press

Cabinet

Bardish Chagger: The Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth testified on July 16, telling MPs the Prime Minister’s Office didn’t order her to make the deal with WE Charity. She also said Mr. Trudeau’s family ties to the group came up when she brought the recommendation to cabinet.

The Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth testified on July 16, telling MPs the Prime Minister’s Office didn’t order her to make the deal with WE Charity. She also said Mr. Trudeau’s family ties to the group came up when she brought the recommendation to cabinet. Bill Morneau: The Finance Minister told the committee on July 22 that he had just reimbursed WE Charity for $41,366 because it covered his family’s travel expenses for journeys to WE humanitarian projects in Kenya and Ecuador in 2017. “I expected and always had intended to pay the full cost of these trips, and it was my responsibility to make sure that was done,” he said. Previously, Mr. Morneau also apologized for not recusing himself from the cabinet decision.

Open this photo in gallery Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Public service

Ian Shugart: The Privy Council Clerk, Canada’s top public servant, told the finance committee on July 21 that no one, as far as he knew, raised “any red flags” about WE Charity before cabinet considered the issue. He also said “he could not imagine” how Mr. Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau could not be involved in a major program decision like this despite the concerns over conflict of interest.

The Privy Council Clerk, Canada’s top public servant, told the finance committee on July 21 that no one, as far as he knew, raised “any red flags” about WE Charity before cabinet considered the issue. He also said “he could not imagine” how Mr. Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau could not be involved in a major program decision like this despite the concerns over conflict of interest. Rachel Wernick: In her testimony on July 16, the senior assistant deputy minister at Employment and Social Development Canada, said WE sent her a new proposal in April to set up “tens of thousands of volunteer placements” within weeks. “Given the need for speed and scale, I determined with my team and colleagues that their draft proposal was the best available option in the time we had to work with.”





What is the Ethics Commissioner doing?

Federal ethics watchdog Mario Dion is investigating whether Mr. Trudeau’s (and, separately, Mr. Morneau’s) actions in the WE affair violated the Conflict of Interest Act. It’s Mr. Dion’s second major probe of the Prime Minister, following his decision last year that Mr. Trudeau crossed a line by pressing the former attorney-general to settle the SNC-Lavalin case out of court. Mr. Dion’s predecessor, Mary Dawson, also ruled three years ago that Mr. Trudeau violated the act by accepting a family vacation from the Aga Khan, a close friend and the spiritual leader of Ismaili Islam.

Commentary and analysis

John Ibbitson: The Liberals are bleeding political capital and Trudeau’s testimony may heal the wound

Campbell Clark: Trudeau family ties to WE aren’t evidence of quid pro quo, but do speak to the power of a name

Konrad Yakabuski: Is the WE Charity affair Justin Trudeau’s sponsorship scandal?

Editorial: MPs asked. WE answered. Too many questions remain

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Kristy Kirkup, Marieke Walsh, Bill Curry, David Milstead, Paul Waldie and The Canadian Press

