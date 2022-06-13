Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

“I feel OK, but that’s because I got my shots,” Trudeau said Monday on Twitter.

“So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated – and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our health-care system, each other, and ourselves.”

Trudeau said he will be following public health guidelines and isolating.

He was scheduled to appear at a garden party for Liberal party donors in Ottawa on Monday evening.

The prime minister recently returned to Canada from Los Angeles, where he attended the Summit of the Americas with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of January after one of his children tested positive.

