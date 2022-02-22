Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference on Feb. 21, 2022, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada unveiled what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “first round” of new economic sanctions on Russia for its decision to recognize two breakaway regions in Ukraine and order troops there.

The Canadian leader also announced 460 more troops will be deployed to Europe, as well as an additional frigate and maritime patrol aircraft.

“Russia’s flagrant disregard for the independence of a sovereign nation is a serious threat to security and stability in the region – and around the world,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We are taking these actions today in a stand against authoritarianism. The people of Ukraine, like all people, must be free to determine their own future.”

Western allies impose sanctions against Russian interests for military incursion in Ukraine, but critics say they don’t go far enough

Russia’s parliament leaves door open for Putin to launch wider invasion of Ukraine

Putin grows impatient with American influence in strategically important Ukrainian fishing town Ochakiv

Canada’s announcement comes one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk – two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine – as independent territories and announced he would send in Russian troops.

The new sanctions and further troop deployments echo similar actions by allies including the United States and United Kingdom.

Mr. Trudeau said Canada will ban Canadians from “all financial dealings” with what he described as the “so-called independent states of Luhansk and Donetsk.”

It will also sanction all members of the Russian Parliament who voted for what the prime minister called “the illegal decision to recognize” these territories as independent.

It will also bar Canadians from buying Russia’s sovereign debt, meaning government bonds or other efforts by Moscow to raise capital.

Finally, it will sanction two state-backed Russian banks and prevent any financial dealings with them, Mr. Trudeau said.

“These sanctions are a major step and target those responsible for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the Canadian Prime Minister said. “They will remain in place until the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored.”

Mr. Trudeau called Russia’s move on Ukraine “a further invasion of a sovereign state” and said “Russia’s brazen provocations are a threat to security and peace in the world.”

Canada already has about 600 troops in the Baltic state of Latvia, where it leads a multinational NATO battle group.

More to come.