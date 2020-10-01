Trudeau to announce new plan for Canada Infrastructure Bank focused on broadband, retrofits and agriculture: source

The Liberal government is launching a new three-year plan for the Canada Infrastructure Bank that will see it focus on broadband, energy retrofits for buildings and agricultural infrastructure in Western Canada, a senior government official told The Globe.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m. ET with Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna and Michael Sabia, who was named chair of the bank in April as part of a shakeup of the organization’s senior leadership.
The Globe is not identifying the official, as the person was not authorized to comment publicly on the announcement.
The priority investment areas are part of the bank’s new corporate plan, which is called the “Growth Plan” and will involve billions of dollars, the official said.
The infrastructure bank is a Crown corporation created by the Liberal government through legislation in 2017 with an original budget of $35-billion. Its mandate is to invest or provide loans to major infrastructure projects in such a way that the involvement encourages large institutional investors, such as pension funds, to partner in the projects.
Mr. Sabia is a former CEO of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the provincial pension fund, which is a key player in Montreal’s REM light rail project. That project, which is currently under construction, is also receiving support from the infrastructure bank and is viewed as an example for how future projects can be structured.
However, the bank faced criticism in its initial years for failing to quickly identify and approve projects for funding. To date, less than $4-billion of the bank’s budget has been allocated to projects.
Ms. McKenna told The Globe earlier this year that she was consulting Mr. Sabia regularly about the role the bank could play in supporting an economic recovery as the pandemic eases.
In an interview in May, Mr. Sabia told The Globe he expected the bank would be involved in the economic recovery.
“Because in the circumstance that the country finds itself in, I think the bank can and should play a constructive role in bringing forward projects that are both intrinsically good, but also can contribute to relaunching and stimulating the economy,” he said.
