Trudeau to name cabinet in October, reconvene House of Commons by end of fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after visiting a vaccination clinic in Ottawa, Sept. 28, 2021.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he will name his cabinet next month and the House of Commons will be reconvened by the end of the fall.

While speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Mr. Trudeau said the exact date still needs to be worked out but the government is busy getting into the business of delivering an “ambitious agenda.” He also said he spoke to Governor-General Mary Simon about his intention to form government.

Chrystia Freeland will continue to serve as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Mr. Trudeau added, noting he looks forward to working with her and other members of his front bench.

Mr. Trudeau’s remarks on Tuesday mark the first time since the election that he has spoken about the government’s plans in the weeks ahead. Some of the key areas include a national child care program, housing assistance, affordability and travelling to Glasgow in November for COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to put forward Canada’s climate change plan.

The Prime Minister also referenced Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during his news conference. The two Canadians returned to the country early Saturday morning after more than 1,000 days in Chinese prison.

Mr. Trudeau said that their cases galvanized public opinion in Canada and around the world. He also said the country “never flinched” to apply the fundamental rules of the justice system and it will continue to advocate for people who are wrongly imprisoned around the globe.

In August, Mr. Trudeau took a political gamble by triggering a snap election during the fourth wave of the pandemic in pursuit of a new majority mandate.

Instead, he ended up winning another minority mandate. In 2019, the Liberals were reduced to 157 seats in the House of Commons. By contrast, they had a strong majority mandate after the 2015 election.

Mr. Trudeau said last Monday on election night that millions of Canadians chose a progressive plan and the country demands “real, important” change and Parliament and the government has been given “clear direction.”

Prior to calling the election, Mr. Trudeau was expected to sweep to a majority based on his government’s handling of the pandemic. The Liberals had also hoped to capitalize on Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s failure to connect with voters in the run-up to the start of the campaign.

On Aug. 15, when Mr. Trudeau visited the Ms. Simon to trigger the election, Kabul fell to the Taliban. The timing of the election prompted questions from other parties about whether the federal government would be able to focus on a deteriorating situation in Afghanistan while in caretaker mode. He was also criticized by other parties for not offering a more compelling reason for an early election.

For his part, Mr. Trudeau defended his decision to trigger the election during the campaign by saying that Canadians needed the chance to choose how to finish the fight against COVID-19, and how to “build back better” during the recovery from the pandemic. He also tried to convince Canadians that he needed a new mandate to deal with the pandemic and looming economic challenges.

In a recent interview, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who was re-elected for the Liberals in the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York, said Canadians were clearly frustrated by the election call, but he said they also supported the government’s agenda. He also said he is optimistic the election will offer a reset for all parties to get back to work in Parliament.

“I said in my first speech after the 2019 election that minority Parliaments hold the potential for greatness,” he said. “I still think that’s true but it really depends upon the approach that we collectively take and we need to proactively take a really co-operative approach.”

Mr. Erskine-Smith said that while there is not a majority like the government wanted, there is a chance to get back to work in a serious way.

“I am much more interested in getting back to work and getting things done and much less interested in the parliamentary intrigue of it all, I suppose.”

Michele Cadario, who was the federal campaign director for the Liberals in 2004 and the deputy campaign director for the B.C. Liberals in 2013, said last week that the election outcome was a relief. She said there were certainly points of the campaign when it looked like the Conservatives could form government.

“Listen, a win is a win,” she said.

The fact that there was a very similar election result for the Liberals as there 2019 is a statement by Canadians want co-operation amongst the parties to govern the country and they also have given a clear direction on issues such as seriousness of the pandemic and vaccinations, she added.

Canadians weren’t prepared to allow for the Liberals to have a majority, Ms. Cadario said.

“You’ve got to listen to Canadians and govern accordingly,” she said. “Is it the result the Liberals wanted? No. When you call a campaign, you want to do the best you can and majority was in their sights.”

She said, however, that it cannot be said that an election was a mistake if it doesn’t produce the desired outcome. Ms. Cadario said that she believes Mr. Trudeau will remain as Liberal Leader for as long as he wants to be in the position.

“He might not be the same rock star that he was in the 2015 election campaign but nobody could be because now you have an actual record of governing,” she said. “But he brought the Liberal Party back from the brink and I think most Liberals remember and understand that.”

