Trudeau to recall Parliament for a ‘Team Canada effort’ on emergency relief

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Bill Curry
ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is facing the greatest economic and health challenge since the Second World War, and is recalling Parliament as part of a “Team Canada” effort to combat the spread of the novel conoravirus that has shut down huge sections of the economy and placed a massive strain on the medical system.

“This is the largest economic program in Canada’s history,” he told his daily news conference. “This must be a Team Canada effort. Governments of all orders across the country are stepping up to fulfill their responsibility to Canadians. Canada hasn’t seen this type of civic mobilization since the Second World War.”

Mr. Trudeau called the tens of billions of dollars in aid to help the unemployed, protect jobs of workers in shuttered businesses and loans and liquidity measures for business as the “biggest economic measures in our lifetime to defeat a threat to our health.”

Mr. Trudeau did not say why he wanted Parliament recalled but Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Wednesday the massive emergency bill passed last week is out of step with the government’s new plans to raise the wage subsidy for employer from 10 per cent to 75 per cent.

The Prime Minister told reporters the new wage subsidy will only be available to employers who commit to paying the remaining 25 per cent of an employee’s salary.

“It is going to be available for businesses big and small that are not publicly funded and have seen a 30 per cent decline in gross revenue. That includes everything from bars and restaurants, charities and non-profits,” he said. “This money is for workers and employers will need to attest they are doing everything they can to pay the remaining 25 per cent of people wages.”

Mr. Trudeau reiterated there will be “stiff and severe penalties” for employers who try to take advantage of the new program.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Small Business Minister Mary Ng are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Toronto, followed by a technical briefing.

The ministers are expected to provide details of the government’s enhanced 75-per-cent wage subsidy for businesses.

Mr. Morneau is expected to appear before the House of Commons finance committee Thursday at 2 p.m EDT. The government initially announced a 10 per cent wage subsidy for small businesses on March 18. Last Friday, Mr. Trudeau said that the wage subsidy would be increased to 75 per cent and on Monday he said it would apply to all businesses.

The government has not yet released the estimated fiscal cost of the enhanced wage subsidy. ​

Mr. Morneau is also expected to appear before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Thursday via conference link to answer questions about the wage subsidy and other economic measures the Liberal government has unveiled to combat the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Scheer told reporters in Regina that his party is willing to return to Parliament to change the law, saying there are discrepancies in whether publicly traded companies are eligible for the wage benefit and whether companies need to sustain a revenue drop in order to qualify.

“They either need to change what they announced or they need to change the law,” Mr. Scheer said.

The Conservatives are also calling on Ottawa to refund the GST remittances to the small businesses that collected them in the last six months and scrap the $10 increase in the carbon tax that took effect Wednesday.

- With files from Marieke Walsh

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

