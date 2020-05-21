 Skip to main content
Trudeau to speak with premiers about how Ottawa can help provinces increase COVID-19 testing capacity

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, on May 21, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be speaking with the premiers today about how Ottawa can help provinces massively scale up their COVID-19 testing capacity to fend off a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus.

He says testing needs to increase immediately in Ontario and Quebec, where the economies are starting to reopen but the number of new COVID-19 cases remains high.

Trudeau first offered provinces a national framework on testing and contact tracing last week.

He says he’s received positive responses from across Canada so far and is set to further discuss the offer during his weekly call with provincial and territorial premiers today.

Even in areas with a low number of new cases, Trudeau says governments need to be able to instantly increase their testing capacity to detect and control new flare-ups.

He says he doesn’t want logistics or finances to get in the way of doing the testing or contact tracing needed to keep the pandemic under control.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says the legislature will sit next month but it won't look anything like it has before as they prepare to protect politicians from COVID-19. The Canadian Press

