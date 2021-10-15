 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Trudeau to unveil new cabinet Oct. 26 with Parliament returning Nov. 22

Joan Bryden
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands in front of his cabinet as he speaks to media during the final day of the Liberal cabinet retreat at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg on Jan. 21, 2020.

Mike Sudoma/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil on Oct. 26 the roster of cabinet ministers who will shepherd his government into a third mandate focused on finishing the fight against COVID-19 and rebuilding the pandemic-ravaged economy.

His ministers will then have about a month to settle into their jobs before Parliament is recalled on Nov. 22 – just over two months after the Sept. 20 election returned Trudeau’s Liberals with a second consecutive minority.

In a written statement, Trudeau’s office says the prime minister plans to talk by phone with opposition leaders early next week to discuss Canadians’ priorities and how the House of Commons should resume operations as the fourth wave of the pandemic continues to rage.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the first orders of business, the statement says, will be working with opposition leaders to ensure all members of Parliament are fully vaccinated before setting foot in the Commons – an issue on which the Liberals, Bloc Québécois and NDP are in agreement.

But it creates a potential conflict with Conservative Leader Erin OToole, who has refused so far to disclose how many of his MPs have had two shots and who continues to defend the right of individuals to make their own personal health choices.

At the same time, the Conservatives want the Commons to resume normal, in-person operations and are adamantly opposed to any continuation of the hybrid model – with only a small number of MPs physically in the chamber and the rest participating virtually – used during the earlier waves of the pandemic.

Mandatory vaccination was a central pillar of the Liberals’ election campaign and, since the Sept. 20 vote, Trudeau has moved quickly to deliver on his promise to require proof of vaccination for federal employees and anyone planning to board a plane or train.

His office says requiring MPs in the Commons to be fully vaccinated is a matter of showing leadership.

“Canadians expect their elected representatives to lead by example in the fight against this virus, and the Prime Minister will be raising this with other leaders,” the statement says.

Once Parliament is back, the statement suggests that extending pandemic support benefits will be high on the agenda.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the immediate areas of focus for the next Parliament will be the COVID-19 support benefits that many Canadians and businesses still rely on, and the government will work collaboratively with other parliamentarians to continue to have Canadians’ backs,” it says.

Emergency rent and wage subsidy programs are set to end later this month but can be extended to the end of November. New legislation would be required to extend them beyond that.

Other “early priorities” include reintroducing legislation to ban conversion therapy, the practice of forcing individuals to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity. A bill to criminalize the practice was passed by the Commons in June but did not make it to a vote in the Senate before the summer break and ultimately died when Trudeau called the election.

The statement says the government will also move quickly on the promise of 10-day paid sick leave for federally regulated workers and work with the remaining provinces and territories that have not yet signed onto the federal plan to create $10-a-day child care across the country.

Just one week after the election, Trudeau announced that Chrystia Freeland will retain her crucial dual roles as deputy prime minister and finance minister.

But whether he’ll opt to leave most other ministers in their current portfolios or conduct a major shakeup remains to be seen. He is under pressure to at least shuffle Harjit Sajjan out of the Defence portfolio, where he’s been widely criticized for his handling of serial sexual misconduct allegations among the senior ranks of the military.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau has said gender parity will be the “base starting point” for any regionally balanced cabinet he puts together.

Trudeau lost three female ministers in the election – Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef and Seniors Minister Deb Schulte. A fourth, Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, did not seek re-election.

While only Trudeau and a handful of his closest advisers know who the prime minister will choose to fill those vacancies, speculation has centred on rookie Halifax West MP Lena Metlege Diab, a former provincial justice minister, to fill Jordan’s Nova Scotia slot.

McKenna’s Ottawa slot could be filled by Orleans MP Marie-France Lalonde, a former Ontario cabinet minister, or newly elected Kanata-Carleton MP Jenna Sudds, a former deputy mayor of Ottawa.

Other women who could be promoted into cabinet include newly elected London West MP Arielle Kayabaga, a refugee from Burundi and former city councillor; Harvard-educated businesswoman Leah Taylor Roy, newly elected in Ontario’s Aurora-Oak-Ridges-Richmond Hills; and Pascale St-Onge, a former union leader in Quebec’s cultural sector who eked out a slim victory over the Bloc in Brome-Missisquoi.

Trudeau could also choose to promote more experienced, re-elected female MPs who’ve already proven themselves to be strong performers, including Pickering-Uxbridge MP Jennifer O’Connell, Brampton North MP Ruby Sahota and Toronto Centre MP Marci Ien.

Story continues below advertisement

Randy Boissonnault, elected in Edmonton Centre in 2015, defeated in 2019 and re-elected last month, would seem a shoo-in for cabinet as one of only two Liberals from Alberta.

The second Albertan, Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal, was also initially considered a lock for cabinet. But his ambitions may be thwarted by the fact that he was caught on a doorbell camera removing a campaign brochure left by his Conservative rival, who has asked the elections commissioner to investigate.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies