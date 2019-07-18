 Skip to main content

Politics Trudeau toughens stance against Trump’s ‘unacceptable’ comments on U.S. congresswoman

Les Perreaux
Justin Trudeau has toughened his stance against the inflammatory rhetoric of Donald Trump after the Prime Minister was criticized for his conciliatory tone confronting racist comments.

“I think the comments made were hurtful, wrong and completely unacceptable,” Mr. Trudeau said Thursday, following a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk.

“I want everyone in Canada to know these comments are completely unacceptable and should not be allowed or encouraged in Canada.”

Mr. Trudeau’s response came after a Trump rally Wednesday evening where supporters shouted “send her back” when the U.S. President referred to Representative Ilhan Omar. She is one of four visible minority Democratic congresswomen Mr. Trump said should go back to their countries.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau said the comments did not represent the way Canada does things.

Mr. Tusk, a German who is often critical of Mr. Trump, got in his own dig, saying he was pleased to be in Montreal where no one shouted to “send him back” to his country.

Mr. Tusk said such comments must be called out even if they might harm business or trade. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned,” said the outgoing EU leader.

Mr. Tusk met the Prime Minister to discuss the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, which gives Canadian businesses preferred access to the European market.

Canada’s Parliament has already ratified the pact. Thirteen EU countries have ratified the deal with a vote in the French legislature scheduled for next week.

Mr. Trudeau said more than 90 per cent of the benefits of the agreement are already in effect.

