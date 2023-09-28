Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, shakes hands with former House of Commons speaker Anthony Rota during a ceremony on Parliament Hill on Sept. 22 in Ottawa.DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the federal government has been in contact with Ukrainian counterparts to reassure them of continued support in the fight against Russia after an individual who fought with a Nazi unit was honoured in the House of Commons last week.

Speaking in Montreal, Mr. Trudeau said Canada has expressed “extraordinary regret that all of Canada shares” to Ukrainian officials.

“Obviously, since this terrible incident happened on Friday, we have been in close connection with our Ukrainian friends and counterparts,” he said.

“We have reassured them that we will continue to be there unequivocally with everything it takes for as long as it takes,” Mr. Trudeau said, citing $9.5-billion spent on military, humanitarian and financial aid for Ukraine.

The outreach took place after a Ukrainian who fought with a unit known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division during the Second World War was honoured in the Visitors Gallery of the Commons last Friday during an official visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In response to a question on how Ukraine has responded to this apology, Mr. Trudeau said that Canada is one of Ukraine’s strongest allies and has been since the beginning of the war.

“Ukrainians full well know that,” he said.

The Ukrainian embassy in Ottawa did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has been in touch with her counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, since last Friday, according to her director of communications Emily Williams. Ms. Williams declined to disclose additional details because it was a diplomatic conversation.

A federal government source said that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in regular contact with senior Ukrainian officials and has been in recent days. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because they are not authorized to speak about the matters publicly.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister addressed the issue inside the House of Commons for the first time and offered apologies for the incident on behalf of Parliament and to President Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation “for the position they were put in.”

The Prime Minister also said that it was a “terrible mistake” and “violation of the memory of those who suffered grievously at the hands of the Nazi regime” that Yaroslav Hunka, 98, was recognized by all those present, who were not aware at the time of the details of his past.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been critical about the nature of Mr. Trudeau’s apology and says that the Prime Minister should take personal ownership for what took place.

The Prime Minister is seen as a clown on the world stage, Mr. Poilievre said Thursday during Question Period.

Mr. Hunka was invited to the Commons by then-speaker Anthony Rota who subsequently apologized for what took place. But it was not enough to satisfy MPs across party lines who called for Mr. Rota to step down.

Mr. Rota announced his resignation from the role, which involves maintaining decorum, on Tuesday and his departure formally took effect Wednesday.

Several MPs have expressed an interest in becoming the next Speaker of the House of Commons.

Chris d’Entremont, a Conservative MP from Nova Scotia and a Deputy Speaker, says he wants the job. So does Greg Fergus, the Liberal MP from Quebec. Mr. Fergus, who is Black, would be the first person of colour if elected Speaker.

On Thursday, Sean Casey, a Liberal MP from PEI, also said he wanted the job.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said she would allow her name to stand for the competition to be Speaker though she did not think she would be chosen. She said she plans to use a speech to MPs to talk about her view that they should have more power and not be under the thumb of party whips as much.

The Speaker is elected by all other MPs in the Commons after each general election or when a vacancy arises.

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie, brought forward a motion on Thursday afternoon at the House of Commons operations committee. She said the situation with Mr. Hunka amounted to an “international embarrassment.”

Ms. Kusie proposed to hear from witnesses from agencies such as the RCMP, CSIS, the Parliamentary Protective Service as well the Privy Council and Prime Minister’s Office. She said it is important to find out what happened to ensure such a situation never arises again. A majority of MPs on the committee voted to adjourn debate on the motion.

NDP MP Gord Johns agreed it is important to ensure a situation like this never happens again. He requested that a letter be sent to the procedure and House affairs committee to conduct an examination of what happened, to which a majority of MPs agreed.