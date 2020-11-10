Trudeau urges premiers not to relax COVID-19 restrictions amid ‘record spikes’ across country

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers and mayors across the country to avoid loosening COVID-19 restrictions for the sake of the economy and suggested localized shutdowns are needed in areas seeing a surge in cases.

“I would hope that no leader in our country is easing public-health vigilance because they feel pressure not to shut down businesses or slow down our economy,” Mr. Trudeau said at a press conference in Ottawa.

“We at the federal government are making it easier for provinces to do the right thing and shut down and put in restrictions so that we can control the spread of COVID-19.”

The Prime Minister made the comments as Ontario showed yet another day of record new COVID-19 cases and the Manitoba government announced the closure of non-essential stores and a ban on social gatherings. At the press conference with Mr. Trudeau, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said the seven-day average for new cases in Canada has climbed to more than 3,800 a day. That daily average is up by more than 1,000 since the end of October.

“We’re seeing record spikes across the country, so I urge the premiers and the mayors, to please do the right thing: act now to protect public health. If you think something is missing in the support we’re offering your citizens, tell us. We will work with you," Mr. Trudeau said.

The federal government doesn’t have control over the restrictions that provinces and territories impose or the criteria that they follow when choosing whether to shut-down businesses. And Mr. Trudeau has been careful to avoid commenting on how the premiers and mayors are doing. When asked about Manitoba’s response to a surge in cases last week, the Prime Minister said his “job is not to judge other jurisdictions and how they do things.”

Ottawa would have more power over local rules if it invoked the federal Emergencies Act but Mr. Trudeau said Tuesday he doesn’t believe it’s necessary "right now.”

Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled new criteria for pandemic restrictions that relaxed the rules in some regions that are COVID-19 hotspots. In response, Peel Region clamped down with its own rules and officials in Toronto are considering following that approach.

Mr. Trudeau said the federal government’s relief programs are designed to help those effected by regional shutdowns and that they were developed to make it easier for regional governments to decide to close or limit certain industries.

“We certainly encourage the provinces to act quickly to control the spread of this virus with measures that, increasingly, scientists and experts around the world are agreed are effective: targeted shutdowns, limits where necessary," Mr. Trudeau said.

“The best thing to do to protect not just the health of Canadians but the health of our economy into the medium- and long-term is to do what is necessary to keep people safe from COVID right now," he added.

He urged Canadians to follow physical-distancing rules by wearing masks when needed, staying two metres apart and downloading the COVID-19 Alert app.

With a report from The Canadian Press.



