Trudeau says Canada will ‘stand up’ for human rights amid escalating dispute with Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t backing down and won’t apologize to Riyadh as the diplomatic crisis between Canada and Saudi Arabia continues to escalate, saying this government will never shirk from raising human-rights concerns in other countries.

Asked if he would apologize to Saudi Arabia, Mr. Trudeau told journalists Wednesday: “Canadians have always expected our government to speak strongly, firmly, clearly and politely about the need to respect human rights at home and around the world. ... We will continue to stand up for Canadian values and indeed for universal values and human rights at any occasion.

“That is something I will always do,” he said.

The Canadian leader’s comments came just hours after Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir ruled out mediation in this dispute and warned of more measures to further punish Canada. He said it’s up to the Canadian government to make things right.

“There is nothing to mediate. A mistake has been made and a mistake should be corrected,” Mr. al-Jubeir told a news conference in Riyadh.

In an indication that the quarrel may worsen, Mr. al-Jubeir said that the kingdom was still “considering additional measures” against Canada, but did not elaborate.

Wednesday was Mr. Trudeau’s first time addressing the Saudi-Canada conflict since the dispute erupted suddenly on Sunday. He told reporters that Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland had conducted a “long conversation” with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Tuesday and that “diplomatic talks continue.”

Saudi Arabia, an absolute monarchy, has expelled Canada’s ambassador, frozen new trade and investment in this country, began the withdrawal of 16,000 Riyadh-funded students, announced a suspension of Saudi Arabian Airlines flights to Toronto and stopped buying barley and wheat from Canada.

News emerged Wednesday that Saudi Arabia is selling government-held Canadian investments to further punish this country.

The Saudi government, whose foreign policy is heavily influenced by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is angry at what it calls “blatant interference” in Saudi affairs by the Trudeau government. This follows several tweets by Ms. Freeland and her department last week in which the Canadian government called for the immediate release of arrested women’s rights activists and decried Riyadh’s recent crackdown on dissidents.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that Saudi central bank and state pension funds have instructed their overseas asset managers to dispose of their Canadian equities, bonds and cash holdings “no matter the cost." Citing sources, the newspaper said the holdings are nevertheless “fairly small in absolute terms."

The future of the $15-billion deal by Canada to supply Saudi Arabia with armoured vehicles is also in doubt.

Separately, Peter Sutherland, a former Canadian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and a board member of the Canada Arab Business Council, said it’s possible Riyadh could axe this agreement. “That could well be a consequence.”

He said it’s difficult to see how either side could back down at the moment. He said Canada could have avoided this dispute if it had spoken privately to the Saudi government instead of using Twitter. “It’s like megaphone diplomacy a bit.”

Unifor Local 27 president Jim Reid, whose union represents hundreds of General Dynamics Land Systems factory in London, Ont., where the combat vehicles are assembled, said Unifor president Jerry Dias is trying to seek more answers on the future of the deal.

This Saudi sell-off of Canadian investments began on Tuesday and underlines how the Saudi government is flexing its financial and political muscle to warn foreign powers against what it regards as interference in its sovereign affairs. the FT reported.

A source within the Saudi government said the diplomatic crisis with Canada is measurably worse than the 2015 dispute between Sweden and Saudi Arabia, which began when Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister Margot Wallstrom called the kingdom’s sentence of 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for writer Raif Badawi “medieval." Mr. Badawi was punished for insulting Islam.

Mr. al-Jubeir also announced Wednesday that Saudi Arabia had set up operations rooms in Ottawa and Riyadh to help move Saudi students, and medical patients out of Canada. The Saudis are transferring this great mass of students to similar education programs in other countries such as the United States.

Canada and Saudi Arabia are not major trading partners. Saudi Arabia is Canada’s 19th-largest bilateral trade partner and most important two-way trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Last year, Canada sold nearly $1.5-billion to Saudi Arabia, including armoured vehicles, machinery and mineral ores. And Canada imported more than $2.6-billion including oil, ores and aluminum, the department of Global Affairs said. That year Canada sold $604-million in services, such as engineering, health care or education, to Saudi Arabia and imported $495-million in services from the kingdom. Canadian direct investment in Saudi Arabia is only $27-million.