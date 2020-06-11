Trudeau vows to keep working with RCMP Commissioner to combat systemic racism

Open this photo in gallery With Prime Minster Justin Trudeau looking on, Brenda Lucki speaks during a press event at RCMP 'Depot' Division in Regina on March 9, 2018. Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to combat systemic racism in Canada, one day after she said she was still struggling to understand the concept.

“I know Commissioner Lucki and our government and all Canadians are going to be working with racialized Canadians and Indigenous Canadians to do more, to continue the work,” Mr. Trudeau said at a news conference on Thursday.

“I have confidence in Commissioner Lucki and I know the changes that she has already begun to bring to our national police force and the work that we are going to be doing together in the coming months is going to make a huge difference in combatting systemic racism and reducing it in this country,” he said.

In a round of interviews on Wednesday, Commissioner Lucki disputed the notion that systemic racism exists in her organization and said she is unsure what the expression actually means.

“I have to admit, I really struggle with the term ‘systemic racism,’” Commissioner Lucki told The Globe and Mail. “I have heard about five or 10 different definitions on TV. I think that if systemic racism is meaning that racism is entrenched in our policies and procedures, I would say that we don’t have systemic racism.”

She added there is “unconscious bias” among certain members of the force and promised that those who don’t adhere to the RCMP’s core principles will be “held to account.”

She also said that she is concerned about the impact of recent controversies over policing tactics in Canada and the U.S. – which have included violent arrests by Mounties in Alberta and Nunavut – on her 20,000 officers and 10,000 civilian employees.

“I am worried about their resiliency and their mental health, because this is not an easy time to be a police officer,” she said. “When we talk about movements such as Black Lives Matter, it’s challenging for our members to hear negativity if they are in fact living up to our core values.”

Mr. Trudeau said there are many organizations and institutions that are struggling to deal with systemic racism, and that the federal government will continue to push for reforms to deal with the concerns of Indigenous and racialized Canadians.

“The calls to action, the calls to do more, far more than this government has done up until now, are continuing. I think we are going to need to work really, really hard to make sure that we are moving forward together on this and that is what this government is committed to,” Mr. Trudeau said.

After Commissioner Lucki’s statements on systemic racism appeared in the media, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair issued a statement on the need to recognize the discrimination faced by minority groups in Canada.

“We must acknowledge that Indigenous people, Black Canadians and other racialized people far too often experience systemic racism and disparate outcomes within the criminal justice system,” Mr. Blair said in a statement released late on Wednesday.

Speaking about the overrepresentation of Indigenous and Black Canadians in Canada’s courts and prisons, Mr. Blair said: “A criminal justice system that produces such disparate outcomes for specific segments of our population cannot be considered truly just. It is incumbent upon all of us who work within the criminal justice system to take whatever steps are necessary to produce more equitable outcomes.”

Mr. Blair said the “overwhelming majority” of police officers conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism, but that does not change the fact that the system needs to be improved.

“Where misconduct does occur, it must be quickly investigated and officers held accountable for their actions. We must work to ensure that the public can have confidence in an objective and fair system of accountability and oversight,” he said.

