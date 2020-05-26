Trudeau vows to look into report that minister’s account promoted fundraiser to sue journalist

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will look into a report that a cabinet minister’s Internet communication channel was carrying a fundraising pitch to sue a Canadian journalist.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters Tuesday morning he was not aware that Digital Government Minister Joyce Murray’s account on Chinese language social media platform WeChat was being used in this way.

“This is the first time I’ve heard about this situation and we will be following up,” Mr. Trudeau said.

As Vancouver news website theBreaker.news first reported, Ms. Murray is using WeChat, a social media platform that is heavily censored by the Chinese state, to talk to constituents. She is MP for Vancouver-Quadra and the Joyce Murray WeChat group includes an explainer that says it’s managed by one of the MP’s aides and includes official contact information to reach the MP.

A May 22 post on the Joyce Murray WeChat group has been soliciting donations for a lawsuit against a Global News reporter who broke a story about China’s overseas efforts to purchase and amass personal protective equipment from Canada and other countries during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It contains a link to a website called “Maple Leafs Anti-Racism Actions Association” that asks for money to fund a lawsuit against Global News for reporting on how front groups in Canada for China’s United Front Works Department “helped Beijing stockpile coronavirus safety supplies” from around the world and ship them to China. The United Front reports to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and works to shore up support for the Chinese government abroad.

The Maple Leafs website said Global “has likely already caused harm to the Asian-Canadian community” by reporting on this hoarding of personal protective equipment.

“In order to right a wrong, we are exploring the feasibility of mounting a class action lawsuit against Mr. Sam Cooper and Global News for the inaccurate and unbalanced reporting that targets a specific minority group. Our aim is to demand an apology from Mr. Sam Cooper and Global News to the Canadian-Chinese community as well as compensation for damages,” the pitch on the Maple Leafs Anti-Racism Actions Association website says.

“As Canadians of Chinese descent, we believe Mr. Cooper’s reporting in so far as relating to the portrayal of the Chinese-Canadian community is inaccurate, unbalanced, and was written to intentionally cause harm to the character of the Chinese-Canadian community. In fact, it has likely already caused harm to the Asian-Canadian community and the First Nation community in light of the recent increase of physical attacks to members of the community.”

Global News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Trudeau has instructed all cabinet ministers to treat journalists with respect. In his mandate letter to Ms. Murray, he spelled it out. “Canada’s media and your engagement with them in a professional and timely manner are essential. The Parliamentary Press Gallery, indeed all journalists in Canada and abroad, ask necessary questions and contribute in an important way to the democratic process.”

