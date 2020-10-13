Trudeau vows to stand up to China’s coercive diplomacy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada intends to work with allies to challenge China’s “coercive diplomacy” and warned that its use of arbitrary arrests, repression in Hong Kong and detention camps for Muslim minorities is “not a particularly productive path.”

In marking the 50th anniversary of relations between Canada and the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Trudeau spoke more strongly than ever before about Beijing’s increasingly repressive and aggressive actions at home and abroad.

“It has put a significant strain on China-Canada relations,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters when asked Tuesday how relations had changed since his father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, opened diplomatic relations with Communist China in 1970.

The Prime Minster, who has been hesitant to publicly criticize China, called attention to the arrests of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the crackdown on civil rights and the rule of law in Hong Kong, as well as the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang province where more than one million are being held in so-called education camps.

“We will remain absolutely committed to working with our allies to ensure that China’s approach of coercive diplomacy, its arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens alongside other citizens of other countries around the world is not viewed as a successful tactic by them,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau said China is now the second-largest economy in the world and has a significant economic impact on other countries, including Canada. While Canada wants to continue to trade with Beijing, Ottawa will not be silent on human rights issues involving the Communist superpower, Mr. Trudeau said.

“We are going to continue to work with our fellow, like-minded nations around the world to impress upon China that its approach to internal affairs and global affairs is not on a particularly productive path for itself or for all of us,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Phillippe Champagne issued a separate statement, saying he is working on a new foreign-policy approach to Beijing that is expected to be unveiled later this year.

“As we build a new framework for relations with China, Canada will work with partners to hold the Chinese government accountable to its international obligations,” the minster said. “The use of coercive diplomacy causes Canada to re-examine its approach, with a focus on multilateral co-operation.”

In recent days, senior Canadian government officials have taken a much stronger public stance in criticizing Chinese actions.

Canada’s new ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, came out swinging last week when China accused Canada of “bullying” Beijing over its refusal to allow Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou to return home. She is under house arrest in Vancouver while seeking to overturn a U.S. extradition request over allegations that she committed bank fraud in relation to violations of American sanctions against Iran.

“In response to this, the Chinese government arbitrarily arrested and detained two Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig and they have been living in terrible conditions . . . without any humane treatment whatsoever in a Chinese prison,” Mr. Rae told the UN General Assembly last Friday.

“When you say that a country of 35 million people that we are somehow bullying a nation of over one billion, one of great superpowers of the world and they have chosen to treat these two Canadian citizens in this way, this is something that we shall never forget,” Mr. Rae added.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan also weighted in last week against Beijing’s imprisonment of the two Canadians, who were arrested shortly after the RCMP detained Ms. Meng at the U.S. request. The minister bluntly accused China of “hostage diplomacy” and urged the NATO military alliance to keep tabs on the increasingly assertive Asian giant.

Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor, whose access to Canadian consular officials has been limited, are being kept in cells where the lights are never turned off.

“This type of hostage diplomacy is not what good rules-based-order nations do. So if you want to be part of the global rules-based order, we need to have greater predictability. And these are the types of things that go against the norm,” Mr. Sajjan said during an Oct. 7 panel discussion hosted by Slovakian think tank Globsec.

