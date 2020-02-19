Trudeau wants dialogue – but it’s unclear who speaks for who on the anti-pipeline protests

The peril in Justin Trudeau’s call for dialogue is that it is not clear if anyone speaks for the other side.
That’s one reason that his address to the House of Commons on the blockades paralyzing rail traffic was so unsatisfying: It wasn’t a proposal, but an effort to calm the dispute with an offer to talk.
Mr. Trudeau was right, however, when he underlined that “the stakes are high.”
He’s facing rising pressure to prevent rail-transportation paralysis and impatient calls to enforce the law, but also the prospect that police raids would lead to violence or fuel new Indigenous protests. As he calls for patience, he has to worry that there isn’t anyone to talk to about a resolution.
Indigenous leaders have to worry about that, too.
You could see that concern among the chiefs, including Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde, who held a news conference Tuesday.
Among them were the grand chiefs of Kanesatake and Kahnawake, whose communities were at the centre of the Oka crisis in 1989, when an officer was killed as police attempted to pull down barricades on a golf course. Kahnawake Grand Chief Joe Norton, who was also chief during the Oka crisis, saw members of his community block a major bridge to Montreal for most of that summer.
On Tuesday, he and Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon were calling for calm.
Mr. Simon pleaded with protesters to consider taking down the blockades to show good faith. He said it was a request, not a demand. He said it would not mean protesters were backing down, and suggested they had already made their point. Mr. Simon argued there is a bigger picture, even raising the prospect that continuing the barricades will cause a political backlash, and could set relations with Ottawa back 10 years.
Tyendinaga Mohawk Chief Donald Maracle, whose community is the site of key protests blocking rail traffic, didn’t call for an end to the blockades, saying he didn’t want to say something that would make matters worse.
That certainly sounds like the elected chiefs don’t speak for the protesters.
Mr. Trudeau’s hope is obviously that his call for patience and dialogue, along with the pleas of chiefs, will encourage the protesters to lift the blockades.
At their conference, the chiefs argued that what is needed is time and space for the Wet’suwet’en Nation to work out its internal disagreement, and talk with Ottawa.
But it is not clear the protesters are on the same page: So far, they have indicated they will protest in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to a gas pipeline in B.C.
The problem of who to talk to is at the heart of that dispute.
Elected band councils approved a route for the Coastal GasLink pipeline to go through Wet’suwet’en territory, but there are hereditary chiefs who are opposed.
The elected councils have a claim to democratic legitimacy, but critics claim they are chosen by a colonial system set up by the hated Indian Act; the hereditary chiefs claim a traditional jurisdiction.
Who speaks for Wet’suwet’en? Certainly, Ottawa can’t decide that.
In a country where the Prime Minister acts on behalf of the Crown, it would be hypocritical for Ottawa to insist hereditary figures cannot have a role in governance. But that role would have to be supported and endorsed by the people, or the Wet’suwet’en would be deprived of their right to self-determination. It’s up to the Wet’suwet’en to figure that out, because no one else can. That’s an unavoidable part of self-determination.
In the meantime, Mr. Trudeau hopes offering dialogue will bring forward interlocutors who can talk about a resolution, with the political pressure mounting.
Quebec Premier François Legault, for example, told reporters Tuesday that things are getting worse, that the rail blockade is having an impact on the economy and that Ottawa should show leadership. But he was cool to the idea of sending in the police – saying he was old enough to remember the Oka crisis.
With those unhelpful options, no wonder Mr. Trudeau put his hope in dialogue – but it’s not so clear who he can speak to about a resolution.