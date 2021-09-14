Trudeau warns progressives to vote Liberal to ward off Conservatives, as O’Toole courts Quebec

Open this photo in gallery Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau boards his bus after an election campaign stop in Richmond, B.C., Sept. 14, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Justin Trudeau appeared alongside the former leader of British Columbia’s Green Party on Tuesday to make a final push for NDP and progressive voters, arguing the Liberals are the only party that can stop the Conservatives as the election race tightens.

Meanwhile, Erin O’Toole sent a letter to Quebec Premier François Legault in an effort to ease concerns about the Conservative Party’s child care plan, as the Tory Leader looks to court Quebec voters in the campaign’s final days.

With six days to go before election day, the two front-runners are trying to solidify support in an increasingly close race. For the Liberals, it means convincing progressives not to choose another left-leaning party, an argument they have deployed multiple times in the past. And the Conservatives are hoping to make gains in seat-rich Quebec, while Mr. O’Toole sharpens his criticisms of Mr. Trudeau for calling the election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

At a campaign stop in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau appeared alongside former B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver. Mr. Weaver praised the Liberals’ costed climate plan, which includes increased carbon pricing and an emphasis on zero-emission vehicles, as scientific and comprehensive. “This is a plan I’ve been dreaming of most of my life,” Mr. Weaver said.

The Liberal Leader said it was “moving” that Mr. Weaver stepped forward to encourage further action on climate change, as Mr. Trudeau criticized the federal New Democrats for a plan he argued falls short.

Mr. Trudeau made a direct appeal to progressive voters, urging them to support his party.

“Despite what Jagmeet Singh and the NDP say – it does make a difference whether or not there’s a Conservative or a Liberal government,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“We are the ones that can stop the Conservatives from getting elected and taking us back on climate.”

To combat the Liberal strategy of saying that a vote for the NDP is a vote for the Conservatives, the New Democrats are addressing it head-on in new digital online ads rolling out this week.

“It happens every election,” Mr. Singh says in the ad. “Justin Trudeau says he’ll stop the Conservatives, but when he wins he stops working for you.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mélanie Richer, Mr. Singh’s press secretary, said the party hopes to reach voters who might be thinking about strategic voting, and instead convince them to vote their conscience. She also said the current Conservative Leader seems to have more moderate views than his predecessor.

“One thing that is kind of working in our favour this year is that Erin O’Toole is not Andrew Scheer,” she said, referring to the previous Tory leader. She said this election is also different because Mr. Trudeau has already won two terms. “They gave him a chance in 2015, then gave him another chance in 2019…we’re out of chances,” she said.

Mr. Singh also used this argument on the campaign trail, reminding voters who may have previously voted Liberal that they have other options.

Meanwhile, Mr. O’Toole’s campaign stopped on Tuesday in the township of Russell, southeast of Ottawa, to promote his party’s child care plan. He also took aim at the Liberal Leader for the second day in a row, calling the election “a $600-million power grab.”

The Conservative platform focuses on tax credits for families, not $10-a-day child care as the Liberals have proposed. The issue is particularly volatile in Quebec, which already signed a $6-billion agreement on child care with Mr. Trudeau’s government before the election.

The Conservative Leader wrote a letter to Mr. Legault this week in which he opens the door to offering the province more money for child care than what the Conservative Party has outlined in its platform.

Story continues below advertisement

“Within the first 100 days of a Conservative government, I will sit down with you to conclude an agreement that will allow Quebec and Ottawa to attain their respective objectives. This will respect Quebec priorities related to child care, as well as federal obligations to the other provinces in this area,” Mr. O’Toole wrote to the Premier in French on Monday.

Mr. O’Toole’s letter notes that the party’s recent costing document includes $9.7-billion for “fiscal stabilization and provincial agreements,” suggesting that amount is being set aside for additional arrangements with the provinces.

Mr. Legault held a news conference last week in which he praised several elements of the Conservative platform, but also expressed concern that the Conservatives were not committed to honouring signed federal agreements with the provinces related to child care. Mr. Legault has said Quebec’s deal is worth $6-billion over five years and that his government is free to use the money in any area it wishes, given that the province already has a publicly-funded child care system.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Legault’s spokesman Ewan Sauves said no matter which party wins the election on Sept. 20, “the federal government must keep its signature and its word.”

Asked by a reporter if other provinces will be offered the option to use money intended for the childcare tax credit in a different way, Mr. O’Toole said he has promised a “federalism based on partnership.”

“I will work closely with all provinces on federal transfers for everything from health to education to the wellbeing of our country.”

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking in French on Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau delivered a similar message to left-leaning voters who are preparing to support the Bloc Québécois. He said the Liberal Party is more in line with progressive views on issues like culture, climate change and firearms policy.

“The Bloc can’t stop a Conservative government,” he said. “We need progressive Quebeckers to choose a progressive government, full of Quebeckers, ready to fight for their priorities day in and day out.”

When asked about Mr. O’Toole’s letter to Mr. Legault, Mr. Trudeau said the Conservative Leader is trying to re-write his platform. “For weeks and months, he said he would cancel our agreements on child care and would not create any spaces,” he said.

Nik Nanos, the founder and chief data scientist of Nanos Research, said Mr. Trudeau’s strategy to play the “fear card” with progressive voters is part of the standard playbook that worked in both 2015 and 2019. He said it is too early to tell whether New Democrats will “hold their nose and vote Liberal” on Sept. 20, but in past elections, the shift only happens near the very end.

“Voters stay loyal to the end but faced with an outcome they do not like, vote strategically. The wildcard in this election is that O’Toole has had a solid performance, is pro-choice, and has presented a platform not with cuts to government but with about as much new spending as the Liberals,” Mr. Nanos said. “He may not be as much of an ideologically problematic leader compared to previous leaders of the Conservative Party.”

Mr. Trudeau was also asked Tuesday about his response to a protester the day before in Burnaby, B.C. While he was outside of Global News studios, Mr. Trudeau was sworn at and a protester uttered a derogatory remark about his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. In response, the Liberal Leader pulled his mask down and sarcastically asked: “Isn’t there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?”

Story continues below advertisement

“I am able to take all sorts of different abuse, especially if it means that someone is not somewhere else hassling front-line health care workers or vulnerable Canadians,” Mr. Trudeau said. “But he went after my family. He said hate, misogynistic things about my wife.”

– With reports from Menaka Raman-Wilms in Kitchener, Ont., and Bill Curry in Ottawa

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.