Trudeau won’t rule out coalition if no party wins majority

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is not ruling out a possible coalition government if no party wins a majority of the seats in the Oct. 21 election.
“My focus is on electing a progressive government and stopping Conservative cuts," Mr. Trudeau said in Windsor Monday in response to questions about how he would respond in the event that voters don’t hand power to one party.
The possibility of a coalition government was raised Sunday when NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he would “absolutely” consider forming one if it meant keeping the Conservatives out of power.
While Canada has had its share of federal minority governments, where the party with the most seats governs by getting support from other parties on a case-by-case basis, coalition governments are rare. Under a coalition, multiple parties sit at the cabinet table and the prime minister is the leader from the party with the most seats.
Since the leaders’ debates last week, the NDP and Bloc Québécois have risen in the polls. The Liberals and Conservatives are still polling well ahead of the NDP but are locked in a stalemate, and the polls show no party would win a majority government if an election were held today.
With a week still left to convince voters and the polls still shifting, the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP are starting Thanksgiving Monday on the offensive, campaigning in ridings held by their opponents.
Mr. Trudeau started his day in Windsor, in ridings held by the NDP’s Brian Masse and Cheryl Hardcastle, followed by campaign stops in London and Hamilton, where long-time NDP MPs Irene Mathyssen and David Christopherson are not running for re-election.
With the NDP on the rise in the polls, Mr. Trudeau has started to take aim at New Democrats and that continued Monday, as he made the pitch that votes for the NDP or Bloc Québécois would lead to a Conservative government.
Canada’s tense trade relationship with the United States is particularly relevant in Windsor, and on that topic, Mr. Trudeau took direct aim at NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
“I’ve spoken with a lot of people in Windsor who are very worried that Jagmeet Singh wants to reopen NAFTA," Mr. Trudeau said. “People in Windsor were really worried as we were facing Donald Trump and his desire to rip up NAFTA.”
Mr. Trudeau will also visit Tilbury and Mannheim, where the Conservatives currently hold seats, and Cambridge, where Liberal candidate Bryan May is seeking re-election.
Mr. Singh continues his tour in B.C. Monday, making two stops in the Liberal stronghold of Vancouver Centre.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is also kicking off the final week of the campaign in a Liberal-dominated area. He has two events in Winnipeg Monday, where Team Trudeau holds seven of the eight ridings.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is not campaigning on Monday.
The Liberals and Conservatives are deadlocked at 32 per cent support each, according to Monday’s daily tracking survey from Nanos Research. The New Democrats are at 19 per cent, with the Greens at 9 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 6 per cent and the People’s Party at 1 per cent.
The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at http://tgam.ca/election-polls.