Trudeau won’t say whether Canada will apologize for history of slavery or pay reparations for systemic discrimination

More than two years after the United Nations called out systemic anti-black racism in Canada and the country’s history of slavery, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still won’t say whether he will accept the organization’s key recommendations.

A 2017 report called on the federal government to apologize for Canada’s history of slavery and other historic injustices and consider paying reparations for the systemic discrimination.

Asked twice Tuesday why he hasn’t acted on those recommendations and whether he will, Mr. Trudeau did not directly answer the questions and instead talked about other government initiatives.

Ottawa is working with the black community to "respond to the very many tangible things that need to be done to support black Canadians to counter the systemic racism, the systemic discrimination that continues to exist,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Pressed on his lack of a direct response, Mr. Trudeau said “there are a lot of things to do and we will continue to work with the black community on the things we need to do."

Protests in the United States against discrimination and police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have spilled into Canada and pushed the issue to the forefront. Demonstrations in Canada have been largely peaceful, unlike in the U.S. where violent clashes between the police and public are escalating.

President Donald Trump has been accused of inciting some of the violence and on Monday threatened to call in the military unless state governors act to quell demonstrations.

“We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States,” Mr. Trudeau said while avoiding commenting on Mr. Trump directly.

In his news conference and again in a speech in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said Canada needs to “recognize that we too have our challenges. That black Canadians and racialized Canadians face discrimination as a lived reality every single day.”

“There is systemic discrimination in Canada, which means our systems treat Canadians of colour, Canadians who are racialized, differently than they do others.”

Mr. Trudeau said the government needs to take more action to address it but for a second day in a row did not announce any concrete changes to federal policy.

The UN report raised concerns about “excessive use of force and killings by the police” in Canada as well, particularly in response to “cases involving vulnerable people of African descent, who are mentally ill or otherwise in crisis.”

At a 2018 Senate committee, Marjorie Villefranche, the director general of the Montreal-based La Maison d’Haiti, said reparations should be part of Ottawa’s response.

“We are calling on Canada to accept its moral duty to recognize the lasting effects of this degrading, racist practice. Canada must first recognize that slavery was practiced here and must establish programs for reparations,” she told senators on the human rights committee.

That demand was also made at the committee by Michelle Williams, a professor at Dalhousie University’s Schulich School of Law. “The time is up. If Canada is going to actually live up to its ideals that are enshrined in law instead of often hiding behind the myth of racial equality in this country, immediate action needs to be taken,” she said.

The United Nations Human Rights Council report on anti-black racism in Canada noted that slavery existed in the country from the 1500s to 1834. “After slavery was abolished, African Canadians still had to contend with de facto segregation in housing, schooling and employment, and exclusion from public places such as theatres and restaurants,” the report found.

“History informs anti-Black racism and racial stereotypes that are so deeply entrenched in institutions, policies and practices, that its institutional and systemic forms are either functionally normalized or rendered invisible, especially to the dominant group.”

In a speech in the House of Commons Tuesday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh repeated his Monday call that the federal government immediately start collecting race-based data so it can better identify where the discrimination exists and how to change it.

“People are done with pretty speeches. Particularly pretty speeches from people in power that could do something about it right now if they wanted to," Mr. Singh said.

“The Prime Minister of this country has the power to go beyond pretty words and pretty speeches and do something.”

In his mandate letter to Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains, Mr. Trudeau tasked him with ensuring the census, which is done every five years, collects disaggregated data. But it stops short of requiring Statistics Canada to collect race-based data in all of its work.

