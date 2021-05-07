Trudeau won’t state position on COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver as pressure from MPs grows

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to a news conference in Ottawa on May 7, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under mounting pressure to support an international effort to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents but on Friday refused to state where he stands on the matter, and an international aid group accused his government of blocking the effort.

At a Friday news conference Mr. Trudeau fielded six questions from journalists asking him to explain Canada’s position on the issue, but in each case he avoided a direct response. Instead he said Canada is working to build a consensus at the World Trade Organization where the issue is being debated.

“We are of course continuing to work at the WTO on a range of discussions around proposals and we look forward to moving forward on a consensus basis,” Mr. Trudeau said.

A coalition of members of Parliament from different parties held a news conference on Friday urging the Prime Minister to support the waiver. A letter sent to the Prime Minister by MPs had the support of more than 70 MPs, including more than 30 MPs from Mr. Trudeau’s party.

NDP MP Don Davies noted how rare it is for MPs from all parties to unite on an issue. He said the MPs call on Canada to “immediately support” the waiving of intellectual property trade rules that “are working to prevent countries from producing COVID vaccines.”

The waiver was first proposed by India and South Africa in October on a broader range of COVID-19 related patents and has the support of more than 100 countries – primarily in the developing world – but it has languished at the WTO, where it requires unanimous support from 164 members to pass.

“We need to work towards a consensus. That’s the way the WTO works. But I can assure you that Canada is not interfering or blocking,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters.

But on Friday, the U.S. branch of the international group Doctors Without Borders (or Médecins Sans Frontierès) called out Canada for doing just that.

“Countries that continue to oppose the WTO waiver, such as European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, Norway, Japan, and Brazil must now take action, too, and decide to put people’s health before pharmaceutical profits and waive IP on all COVID-19 medical tools, including vaccines,” the U.S branch’s executive director Avril Benoît said in a press release.

As #COVID19 continues to ravage countries across the globe, a small number of governments continue to block the #TRIPSWaiver.



Ahead of tomorrow's #EUSocialSummit21 we call on @EUCouncil to get on the right side of history. https://t.co/oRfYFURkMm pic.twitter.com/YO2UBAX5Pu — MSF Access Campaign (@MSF_access) May 7, 2021

In March The Globe reported that Canada was among a group of wealthy countries stalling the WTO talks. At the time Canada said it was merely asking questions about the patent waiver proposal, rather than opposing it. But a leading drug-company lobby group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, in a letter to the U.S. government in March, publicly named Canada as one of several countries opposing the waiver.

On Wednesday, the U.S. brought renewed momentum to the waiver campaign when it surprised allies and offered support for a narrower waiver focused only on COVID-19 vaccine patents.

The change in position from the White House comes only after a significant number of Americans have been vaccinated and after months of an America-first vaccine policy. Proponents say lifting intellectual property protections would drive down prices and increase the supply of vaccines because more companies could make the life-saving shots.

“We welcome the shift in position that the United States has brought. We need to work together because the world needs to establish a regime that makes sense,” Mr. Trudeau said. He added that Canada is at the WTO “figuring out what the right path forward is.”

At the news conference with Mr. Trudeau, his International Trade Minister Mary Ng pointed out that Canada is already tackling other barriers to vaccine access.

“The work we have been doing and the leadership we have been providing is very much about removing all barriers to vaccine access, whether it be production or supply chain or export restrictions,” Mr. Ng said. “We’re trying to remove all barriers to access to vaccines.”

“We are going to work at the table with our colleagues and with the WTO,” the minister said while also declining to state what result Canada favours.

On Friday Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole clarified his party’s position and said the Tories are in favour of a temporary patent waiver.

“Conservatives support a temporary suspension to intellectual property rules in this pandemic to help get vaccines as quickly around the world as possible,” he told reporters Friday.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Canada should clearly be siding with the U.S. on the patent issue.

“We should unequivocally be in favour of the waiver without a doubt. And it’s, to me, disappointing that the Liberals are saying they’re open to a conversation. The United States has already committed to the waiver. We unequivocally should be in support of a waiver.”

Mr. Singh said it is hypocritical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appear at an upcoming online celebrity concert focused on global vaccine equity while not clearly advocating for a vaccine waiver.

“Trudeau is going to do a concert to raise money so that poorer countries can actually afford the vaccine. That is ludicrous and absurd when he’s not advocating to waive the patent protection so that those countries can actually produce it themselves,” he said. “The image of Trudeau going to do a concert or supporting a concert to raise money so that poor countries can afford the vaccine, while not actually supporting the waiver of the patents, which is what the poorer countries need, is the height of Liberal hypocrisy.”

With reports from Bill Curry and Geoffrey York