 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Trudeau would be replaced by Freeland if unable to perform duties amid COVID-19 concerns

Michelle Carbert
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seen in Ottawa, in a Feb. 21, 2020, file photo.

PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Justin Trudeau would be replaced by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland if he was unable to do his job, according to an official order released amid questions about how the government would respond if the Prime Minister were to contract COVID-19.

The Privy Council quietly published the Order in Council last Friday, one day after Mr. Trudeau announced that he would be self-isolating at his residence because his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Trudeau is following the advice of his doctor in not getting himself tested for the virus, as he is not showing any symptoms.

“The Prime Minister is feeling well. And he’s keeping extremely busy working from home, as you know, starting his day with a G7 leaders call and making a major announcement today. And as you know, yesterday, he did two interviews, spoke with two world leaders, and held a cabinet meeting,” Mr. Trudeau’s spokesperson, Cameron Ahmad, said an e-mail Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Mr. Ahmad did not say how sick Mr. Trudeau would have to be in order for him to be considered “unable to perform the functions of his office,” as outlined in the Order in Council.

The legal order lists, in order of priority, cabinet ministers who would be authorized to act on behalf of Mr. Trudeau if he were unable to do his job.

Ms. Freeland is listed first, followed by Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett, and Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Privy Council. Mr. Leblanc has a weakened immune system from undergoing treatments for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

The order also outlines the backup plan for replacing ministers in the case where they are unable to do their jobs. Ms. Freeland, who has acted as Mr. Trudeau’s second hand while he is self-isolating amid the COVID-19 outbreak, would be replaced by Mr. Leblanc, who would in turn be followed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau if necessary.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu would be backed up by Ms. Bennett, who is a trained family physician, and then Seniors Minister Deb Schulte. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne’s role would be filled by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, followed by International Development Minister Karina Gould.

The Privy Council normally releases these kinds of orders following federal elections and cabinet shuffles. However, there has been no order of the kind published since the October, 2019 election, as the last order was released in April, 2019.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined new international travel restrictions for Canada to counter the spread of the coronavirus. Canada will close its borders to non-citizens or permanent residents, with exceptions for key people, immediate family and U.S. citizens. Trudeau also urged Canadians abroad to come home.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies