Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands in front of his newly sworn-in cabinet following a ceremony at Rideau Hall, on July 26, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Replacing Anita Anand with Bill Blair as Defence Minister reveals the hypocrisy of Justin Trudeau’s promise at the recent NATO meeting in Vilnius to invest in Canada’s military.

Wednesday’s cabinet shuffle revealed the true worth – that is, no worth at all – of that promise.

Confronted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Chinese sabre-rattling in the Pacific, NATO members pledged an “enduring commitment” to spend at least 2 per cent of GDP on defence. Canada is one of the worst laggards, with defence spending representing only about 1.3 per cent of GDP.

There was reason to hope that this time the country’s promise to pull more of its weight in the alliance would really mean something. After all, Canada has formally committed to work with the United States to modernize NORAD’s air defences, and has pledged to double the permanent strength of its battle group in Latvia.

Canada’s Armed Forces face a plethora of urgent challenges that must be confronted now, from procurement to recruitment to cultural reform. The pledge in Vilnius suggested those challenges might become a government priority.

Ms. Anand had proven to be an effective defence minister. A much-promised defence review, now expected early next year, is supposed lay out a road map for attracting new recruits, improving the procurement process and replacing obsolete equipment.

Those hopes were dashed Wednesday when Mr. Trudeau shuffled Ms. Anand out of Defence, replacing her with former emergency preparedness minister Bill Blair, who was once Toronto’s police chief. It’s hard to imagine a more disappointing choice for the post.

Bill Blair took months to approve CSIS surveillance of Liberal powerbroker, national-security source says

First off, the forces need stem-to-stern reform of their culture, in which both sexism and racism are far too entrenched.

But as Stephanie Carvin, a professor of international relations at Carleton University, told me, “replacing Anand with, let’s face it, a white former police officer who failed at reforming the RCMP in any meaningful way while he was at Public Safety, is going to be a terrible disappointment to all of those, especially women and racialized groups, who have been fighting for cultural reform in the forces.”

Mr. Blair, at 69, is one of the oldest members of this new cabinet.

Prof. Carvin also pointed out that in his previous portfolio, Mr. Blair appeared indifferent to growing concerns of Chinese interference in Canadian elections and politics. “And now you are putting him in charge of the Canadian Security Establishment and Canadian Forces Intelligence Command at a time of increased tension with China and pressure on foreign interference?” she wondered.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mr. Blair said that on his watch the Toronto police had become the most diverse in the country. “So I have had that experience working through a significant cultural change in a uniformed organization.” But I share Prof. Carvin’s skepticism.

Canada needs to honour its pledge to NATO

Thomas Juneau, a professor at the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, does not believe the federal government would have moved seriously toward fulfilling its military spending commitment, regardless of who was minister. But “cabinet is partly about signalling stuff,” and Mr. Blair’s arrival, he says, signals this government has no serious plans to reform and expand Canada’s military.

The appointment “is not an indictment of Blair,” opined Peter Loewen, director of the Munk School of Global Policy & Public Affairs at the University of Toronto, “it’s an indictment of what the Prime Minister said he wanted to be doing in defence spending.”

At Wednesday’s news conference, Mr. Trudeau said he had confidence in Mr. Blair to continue the work of ensuring the Armed Forces had “the right tools, the right abilities but also the right culture change.” That’s the sort of thing the Prime Minister says when he’s determined not to say anything at all.

Mr. Trudeau’s reluctance to spend on defence is understandable. With its cabinet megashuffle, this increasingly unpopular government is trying to convince Canadians that the Liberals understand and are responding to worries over interest rates, inflation and housing costs. Those are real concerns.

But the world is less safe than at any time since the early 1980s. Foreign powers are confronting our allies, challenging our borders and seeking to undermine us from within.

We need to spend on defence. But we can safely assume, with the substitution of Mr. Blair for Ms. Anand, that we won’t.