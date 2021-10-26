Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall on Oct. 26.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press





Overview: Who’s got what job

Governor-General Mary May Simon swore 38 federal cabinet ministers into office on Tuesday at Rideau Hall. Some MPs who served as ministers in the previous Parliament lost their seats in September’s election. In order to fill gaps, maintain gender balance and install new leadership in important posts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added several new faces. Six women joined the cabinet, as well Randy Boissonnault, one of only two Liberals elected federally in Alberta.

Cabinet shuffle Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Tuesday cabinet shuffle shook up many of the government's most important portfolios, including Defence, Environment, Foreign Affairs, Health and Indigenous Services. Minister New role Previous position Economic Development and Official Languages Mélanie Joly Foreign Affairs Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand Defence Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault Canadian Heritage Patty Hajdu Indigenous Services Health Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson Natural Resources Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller Indigenous Services Mental Health and Addictions Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos Health Marco Mendicino Public Safety Immigration Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Emergency Preparedness, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada Bill Blair International Development Harjit Sajjan Defence Families, Children and Social Development International development Karina Gould bill curry and john sopinski/THE GLOBE AND MAIl SOURCE: government of canada photos: the canadian press





Mélanie Joly is congratulated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after her swearing-in to the foreign affairs post.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Mélanie Joly was promoted to Minister of Foreign Affairs in Tuesday’s cabinet shuffle. Ms. Joly arrives at Foreign Affairs during a shift in relations between the West and China. Canada and its allies are treating the Chinese Communist Party as more of a rival and less of a partner, and concern is growing about Beijing’s military and political influence in the Indo-Pacific, Steven Chase and Janice Dickson report:

Joly was asked whether China will face reprisals for having jailed Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for more than 1,000 days in what Ottawa once criticized as “hostage diplomacy,” but declined to say. She said she plans to meet with experts on China shortly. “I can tell you, however, that we have no illusions. Our eyes will be wide open.”

Anita Anand, right, arrives for the swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Anita Anand takes on a critical role at the defence ministry, which has been reeling over allegations of sexual misconduct in the military. Kristy Kirkup and Colin Freeze report that the Liberals began to regard Ms. Anand as a political star when, as Minister of Public Services and Procurement, she handled the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines for Canada, which involved negotiating complex contracts with manufacturers.

Ms. Anand told reporters Tuesday that her top priority is to make sure that everyone in the Forces feels safe, protected and supported. She also pledged to put structures in place to ensure that “justice is served.” But she said it is important to remember that there is “no one magic solution” for sexual misconduct.





Mr. Trudeau speaks with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller after his swearing-in.BLAIR GABLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After the federal government announced changes to two cabinet portfolios focused on Indigenous affairs, Indigenous leaders say they’re looking forward to working with the new ministers on reconciliation. Ontario MP Patty Hajdu was appointed as Minister of Indigenous Services, which is responsible for the delivery of services to communities. Quebec MP Marc Miller will take over Crown-Indigenous Relations, which focuses on the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the government, report Kristy Kirkup and Willow Fiddler:

Lorraine Whitman, the president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada, said all of the new ministers have shown compassion in their work at the federal level. “We are hopeful that spirit will continue as they take on their new jobs,” she said. “These appointments are good steps forward for reconciliation.”





Mr. Trudeau and Governor-General Mary May Simon, right, pose with Pablo Rodriguez, the new Heritage Minister.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Pablo Rodriguez returns to the helm of Canadian Heritage to take over much-needed updates to Canadian cultural policy, writes arts critic Kate Taylor. Mr. Rodriguez inherits a handful of digital-regulation bills stalled in the House and Senate, including legislation to address harmful content and to align Canadians’ data and privacy rights with more progressive jurisdictions such as the European Union and California. Taylor writes:

Canada’s once-enviable legal supports for domestic culture have been bypassed by the borderless digital giants – Netflix and Spotify know no Can-con rules.

