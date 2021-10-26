Overview: Who’s got what job
Governor-General Mary May Simon swore 38 federal cabinet ministers into office on Tuesday at Rideau Hall. Some MPs who served as ministers in the previous Parliament lost their seats in September’s election. In order to fill gaps, maintain gender balance and install new leadership in important posts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added several new faces. Six women joined the cabinet, as well Randy Boissonnault, one of only two Liberals elected federally in Alberta.
Cabinet shuffle
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Tuesday cabinet shuffle shook
up many of the government’s most important portfolios,
including Defence, Environment, Foreign Affairs, Health and
Indigenous Services.
Minister
New role
Previous position
Economic Development
and Official Languages
Mélanie
Joly
Foreign Affairs
Public Services and
Procurement
Anita
Anand
Defence
Environment and
Climate Change
Steven
Guilbeault
Canadian Heritage
Patty
Hajdu
Indigenous Services
Health
Environment and
Climate Change
Jonathan
Wilkinson
Natural Resources
Crown-Indigenous
Relations
Marc
Miller
Indigenous Services
Mental Health and
Addictions
Crown-Indigenous
Relations
Carolyn
Bennett
President of the
Treasury Board
Jean-Yves
Duclos
Health
Marco
Mendicino
Public Safety
Immigration
Public Safety
and Emergency
Preparedness
Emergency Preparedness,
President of the Queen’s
Privy Council for Canada
Bill
Blair
International
Development
Harjit
Sajjan
Defence
Families, Children and
Social Development
International
development
Karina
Gould
bill curry and john sopinski/THE GLOBE AND MAIl
SOURCE: government of canada photos: the
canadian press
Cabinet shuffle
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Tuesday cabinet shuffle shook
up many of the government’s most important portfolios,
including Defence, Environment, Foreign Affairs, Health and
Indigenous Services.
Minister
New role
Previous position
Economic Development
and Official Languages
Mélanie
Joly
Foreign Affairs
Public Services and
Procurement
Anita
Anand
Defence
Environment and
Climate Change
Steven
Guilbeault
Canadian Heritage
Patty
Hajdu
Indigenous Services
Health
Environment and
Climate Change
Jonathan
Wilkinson
Natural Resources
Crown-Indigenous
Relations
Marc
Miller
Indigenous Services
Mental Health and
Addictions
Crown-Indigenous
Relations
Carolyn
Bennett
President of the
Treasury Board
Jean-Yves
Duclos
Health
Marco
Mendicino
Public Safety
Immigration
Public Safety
and Emergency
Preparedness
Emergency Preparedness,
President of the Queen’s
Privy Council for Canada
Bill
Blair
International
Development
Harjit
Sajjan
Defence
Families, Children and
Social Development
International
development
Karina
Gould
bill curry and john sopinski/THE GLOBE AND MAIl
SOURCE: government of canada photos: the
canadian press
Cabinet shuffle
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Tuesday cabinet shuffle shook up many of the
government’s most important portfolios, including Defence, Environment,
Foreign Affairs, Health and Indigenous Services.
Minister
New role
Previous position
Economic Development
and Official Languages
Mélanie
Joly
Foreign Affairs
Public Services and
Procurement
Anita
Anand
Defence
Environment and
Climate Change
Steven
Guilbeault
Canadian Heritage
Patty
Hajdu
Indigenous Services
Health
Environment and
Climate Change
Jonathan
Wilkinson
Natural Resources
Crown-Indigenous
Relations
Marc
Miller
Indigenous Services
Mental Health and
Addictions
Crown-Indigenous
Relations
Carolyn
Bennett
President of the
Treasury Board
Jean-Yves
Duclos
Health
Marco
Mendicino
Public Safety
Immigration
Emergency Preparedness,
President of the Queen’s
Privy Council for Canada
Public Safety
and Emergency
Preparedness
Bill
Blair
International
Development
Harjit
Sajjan
Defence
Families, Children and
Social Development
International
development
Karina
Gould
bill curry and john sopinski/THE GLOBE AND MAIl
SOURCE: government of canada photos: the canadian press
Foreign policy
Mélanie Joly was promoted to Minister of Foreign Affairs in Tuesday’s cabinet shuffle. Ms. Joly arrives at Foreign Affairs during a shift in relations between the West and China. Canada and its allies are treating the Chinese Communist Party as more of a rival and less of a partner, and concern is growing about Beijing’s military and political influence in the Indo-Pacific, Steven Chase and Janice Dickson report:
Joly was asked whether China will face reprisals for having jailed Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for more than 1,000 days in what Ottawa once criticized as “hostage diplomacy,” but declined to say. She said she plans to meet with experts on China shortly. “I can tell you, however, that we have no illusions. Our eyes will be wide open.”
Opinion: Garneau’s departure means Trudeau will have had five foreign affairs ministers in six years. That’s a travesty
Defence
Anita Anand takes on a critical role at the defence ministry, which has been reeling over allegations of sexual misconduct in the military. Kristy Kirkup and Colin Freeze report that the Liberals began to regard Ms. Anand as a political star when, as Minister of Public Services and Procurement, she handled the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines for Canada, which involved negotiating complex contracts with manufacturers.
Ms. Anand told reporters Tuesday that her top priority is to make sure that everyone in the Forces feels safe, protected and supported. She also pledged to put structures in place to ensure that “justice is served.” But she said it is important to remember that there is “no one magic solution” for sexual misconduct.
Indigenous relations
After the federal government announced changes to two cabinet portfolios focused on Indigenous affairs, Indigenous leaders say they’re looking forward to working with the new ministers on reconciliation. Ontario MP Patty Hajdu was appointed as Minister of Indigenous Services, which is responsible for the delivery of services to communities. Quebec MP Marc Miller will take over Crown-Indigenous Relations, which focuses on the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the government, report Kristy Kirkup and Willow Fiddler:
Lorraine Whitman, the president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada, said all of the new ministers have shown compassion in their work at the federal level. “We are hopeful that spirit will continue as they take on their new jobs,” she said. “These appointments are good steps forward for reconciliation.”
Heritage
Pablo Rodriguez returns to the helm of Canadian Heritage to take over much-needed updates to Canadian cultural policy, writes arts critic Kate Taylor. Mr. Rodriguez inherits a handful of digital-regulation bills stalled in the House and Senate, including legislation to address harmful content and to align Canadians’ data and privacy rights with more progressive jurisdictions such as the European Union and California. Taylor writes:
Canada’s once-enviable legal supports for domestic culture have been bypassed by the borderless digital giants – Netflix and Spotify know no Can-con rules.
With new cabinet, Ottawa has chance to boost digital rights, experts say
More reading:
- Erin Gee: In Justin Trudeau’s cabinets, women of colour are routinely overlooked
- Campbell Clark: A cabinet for a prime minister taking risks on his legacy
Compiled by Globe staff