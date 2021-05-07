Trudeau’s chief of staff says PM didn’t know of sexual misconduct reports against Gen. Vance

Open this photo in gallery Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appears on a screen as she attends a House of Commons defence committee meeting on sexual misconduct in the armed forces on May 7, 2021. PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Justin Trudeau’s chief of staff told MPs Friday she never informed the Prime Minister in 2018 about an allegation of sexual misconduct against then chief of the defence staff General Johnathan Vance.

Testifying before the House of Commons Defence Committee, Katie Telford said she followed the advice of then clerk of the privy council, Michael Wernick, to allow his office to investigate the allegation without political involvement.

“We were clearly told that this matter should be handled by PCO, and that it would have been inappropriate for political staff or politicians to be directly involved,” he said. “The last thing I wanted to do was ... compromise an independent process that was supposed to be there to get at the truth.”

Mr. Trudeau has denied that he was aware of the allegation against Gen. Vance until this year from media reports, but opposition MPs have been expressed skepticism after it was revealed that Ms. Telford had been informed.

Ms. Telford said she now regrets that she didn’t take a more active role in getting to the bottom of the allegation including raising the issue directly with Gen. Vance.

“I have wondered if I should have further questioned the General when he told me about his commitment to MeToo not long after this movement and awakening began – when he told me how frustrated he was that orders were not enough to bring about change – when he told me it was personal for him,” she said in a prepared statement.

The opposition have been demanding an accounting from Ms. Telford since Elder Marques, a former senior adviser to Mr. Trudeau, testified before the committee two weeks ago. He told MPs that he informed Ms. Telford in 2018 about an allegation of personal misconduct against Gen. Vance that he assumed was of a sexual nature.

Former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne said he raised the allegation the day before with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, involving an off-colour e-mail that Gen. Vance sent to a female subordinate in 2012. He suggested the two of them could go to a clothing optional resort.

“My office and the minister were not given the substance or the details of the allegations,” Mr. Telford said. “We did not know what the complaint was about.”

Still, Ms. Telford said she took the allegation seriously but were unable to get further information from Mr. Walbourne. “Although I remain concerned, there was simply no information at all.”

However, Mr. Walbourne was clear that the allegations involved sexual harassment against Gen. Vance. In a March 2, 2018, e-mail to Mr. Walbourne, senior PCO official Janine Sherman wrote that she wanted to talk to him about the “allegations of sexual harassment that were brought to your attention.”

Mr. Walbourne said he attempted to show the e-mail to the minister, but Mr. Sajjan refused to review it. He testified that he told Mr. Sajjan that an individual came forward in confidence and he wanted the Defence Minister to get back to him on how to proceed.

Mr. Sajjan informed his chief of staff, who alerted Mr. Marques. He referred the matter to Mr. Wernick who asked an official in his office investigate. No further action was taken after Mr. Walbourne emphasized that the complainant had come to him in confidence.

“We didn’t even have a rumour to go on in this situation. We knew there was complaint. Period,”Ms. Telford said.

Mr. Wernick later testified before the committee that he regretted how the matter was handled by the government.

Mr. Sajjan told MPs that he felt it would have been inappropriate for him to review such a complaint.

At a news conference Friday, Mr. Trudeau said his office couldn’t act because they had no idea of the nature or the details of the allegation, but acknowledged that the way the matter was handled let down female member of the military.

“I think it was obvious though that the fact that the ombudsman didn’t have permission to move forward with that allegation the appropriate authorities that survivors of harassment, assault, intimidation don’t feel properly supported by the system,” he said.

The controversy has sparked a national conversation on the prevalence of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces. Women soldiers have come forward to tell the House of Commons status of women’s committee about a toxic masculinity culture in the military, ranging from complaints about verbal harassment to sexual assault and rape.

Last week, the federal government appointed former Supreme Court of Canada justice Louise Arbour to lead an independent review of the Armed Forces handling of sexual assault, harassment and other misconduct in the wake of criticism of how the military leaders have responded to such cases.

“We have brought new processes and we are ensuring that there will be a deep and real culture change in the Canadian Armed Forces,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The appointment came six years after another former Supreme Court justice, Marie Deschamps, provided a federal report that urged Ottawa to create an independent body to receive complaints. The report found “an underlying sexualized culture” in the Canadian Forces “that is hostile to women and LGBTQ members, and conducive to more serious incidents of sexual harassment and assault.”

