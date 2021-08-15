Trudeau’s federal government is bigger, bolder and more controlling. Is that what you want?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Trudeau’s federal government is bigger, bolder and more controlling. Is that what you want?

John Ibbitson
John Ibbitson
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a childcare funding announcement in Montreal, Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau has transformed the role of the federal government in the life of the nation. What do you think of that transformation? That is what this election is about.

It’s hard to overstate how much things have changed under this Liberal Leader. He has shattered the Ottawa Consensus forged by Jean Chrétien in the 1990s.

The former Liberal prime minister concluded that Canada could not afford the social entitlements established by previous Liberal and Conservative governments. On his watch, Ottawa slashed spending, balanced the budget, and granted provinces more control over their jurisdictions. Conservatives had been demanding all these things.

Story continues below advertisement

What Mr. Chrétien had done with reluctance, Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper pursued with enthusiasm. During his decade in office, the Ottawa Consensus evolved to include lower taxes, free trade deals and even greater provincial autonomy.

Mr. Trudeau upended all of that. Even before the pandemic, his government ran substantial deficits, just to show it could and would. The Liberals used the federal spending power in health care to compel provincial governments to place a greater emphasis on mental health and home-care programs.

Mr. Trudeau demanded that provincial governments establish carbon taxes to fight global warming, and imposed a federal tax on those that refused. Immigration expanded from 250,000 people a year, under both Liberal and Conservative governments, to more than 400,000 this year.

During the pandemic, Ottawa massively intruded into the economy, offering a temporary guaranteed income for laid off workers and subsidies to businesses.

April’s budget announced a new national child care initiative that will reduce costs to $10 a day in those provinces that don’t have a similar program already in place.

And in the latest assertion of power, Ottawa is requiring many workers in federally regulated industries, and many travellers, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The cumulative result has been breathtaking. The Ottawa Consensus lies in ruins. The federal government exercises greater control over the country than at any time since the Second World War, with massive spending on infrastructure and social services.

Story continues below advertisement

The costs have been breathtaking, too: a federal deficit last year of more than $350-billion, with no plans to bring the budget back into balance, ever. The $9-billion to be spent annually on child care will surely contribute to a permanent structural deficit: a budget that cannot be balanced unless spending is cut or taxes raised.

The Liberal government’s dictatorial approach to federal-provincial relations revived the previously moribund Bloc Québécois and gave birth to the new Maverick Party in the West. The federation is dangerously strained.

Are the benefits worth the cost? Polls suggest many Canadians think so. Somewhere between three and four voters in 10 support the Liberals. Two voters in ten support the New Democrats under Jagmeet Singh, who wants to go farther, faster.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is not well known and not well liked. He is fighting internal disunion within his party, and his plan for governing, while more fiscally cautious, offers nothing fundamentally at odds with the Liberal agenda.

But we shouldn’t write the Conservatives off just yet. In a Liberal ad released Saturday, Mr. Trudeau urges: “Let’s think even bigger, Canada. Let’s be relentless.”

Mr. O’Toole, as prime minister, would at least put a bit of a brake on relentless state expansion. He has even promised to balance the budget – in a decade or so. He would be more respectful of provincial rights. He would listen more closely to voices in the West. People might welcome that.

Story continues below advertisement

Or they may prefer the NDP alternative: a national pharmacare program, housing subsidies, cheaper postsecondary education and much more, along with higher taxes and deficits. Voters have plenty of choices.

I suspect this is Justin Trudeau’s last election. If he wins a majority or minority government he will eventually step down, rather than seek a fourth consecutive mandate, which no prime minister has been given since Wilfrid Laurier.

Mr. Trudeau has already reshaped the federal government into what he believes it should be: bigger, bolder, more controlling. He has also left us divided and deeply in debt.

Now we’ll find out whether Canadians want to give him one last chance to finish the job.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies