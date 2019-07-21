 Skip to main content

Politics Trudeau’s former top adviser Gerald Butts returning to play key role in Liberal election campaign

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments
Gerald Butts. (File Photo).

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

A Liberal party official is confirming that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts is playing a key role in the party’s election campaign.

With three months to go now until election day, the Liberals are intensifying their campaign efforts, with Trudeau himself hitting party events to drum up support among supporters.

Butts, a close long-time friend of Trudeau, resigned in February amid the SNC-Lavalin controversy, citing that anonymous sources alleged he pressured former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to assist the Quebec engineering giant to be considered for an agreement akin to a plea bargain.

Butts issued a statement at the time saying he categorically denied the accusation that he or anyone else in his office pressured Wilson-Raybould, adding that they acted with integrity.

The Liberals say they are hearing positive feedback during canvassing efforts and say they have more field volunteers on the ground than in any other election.

