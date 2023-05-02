Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s communications director is exiting his post after a nine-year professional association with Mr. Trudeau.

Cameron Ahmad announced his departure in a LinkedIn post and the Prime Minister’s Office also issued an official announcement.

“As I ring in my ninth year working for Justin Trudeau, I’ve decided to start a new chapter in my life,” Mr. Ahmad wrote on Tuesday.

Mr. Ahmad said he will depart in June, but did not say what he will be doing next. He said he will continue to support Mr. Trudeau and the Liberal team.

“I turn this page feeling proud of what this team has accomplished, and I can’t wait to see what else they’ll get done in the years ahead.”

The former president of the Quebec branch of the Young Liberals of Canada joined Mr. Trudeau in 2014 as press secretary to the Liberal leader, and was a national campaign spokesperson during the 2015 election in which Mr. Trudeau led the Liberals to power.

With the Liberals in government, Mr. Ahmad held various posts in the Prime Minister’s Office including lead press secretary, media relations manager and deputy director of communications before becoming communications director in 2019.

“Cameron has played a critical role in communicating all of our government’s major milestones with Canadians,” said a statement issued from Brian Clow, the deputy chief of staff to the Prime Minister, and Katie Telford, the chief of staff.

They noted that his work has been an integral mix of support for the caucus, cabinet and Prime Minister, including planning and executing federal budgets, summits and trips abroad, cross-country tours, announcements and press conferences.

Vanessa Hage-Moussa, who has been the deputy director of communications for the past three years, will become the acting communications director, said the statement from Mr. Clow and Ms. Telford.

She joined the Prime Minister’s Office in 2016 as a press secretary and media advance staff member, then served as communications director for former innovation minister Navdeep Bains in 2020 before returning, later in the year, to the Prime Minister’s Office in 2020.