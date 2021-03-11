Trudeau’s science adviser preparing report on COVID-19 vaccine passports

Open this photo in gallery People in a Tel Aviv audience wear protective face masks during a performance by Israeli musician Ivri Lider at a soccer stadium on March. 5, 2021. All guests were required to show a "green passport" for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or full recovery from the virus, a tool that Canadian authorities are also considering. Oded Balilty/The Associated Press

The federal government’s Chief Science Adviser will release a report in the coming weeks with recommendations on whether and how Canada should implement COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appeared lukewarm to the idea but his government is in talks with international partners and provinces and territories about the possibility of introducing them. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, his Chief Science Adviser, Mona Nemer, said the thorny issue presents scientific and ethical questions that her COVID-19 expert panel is contending with as it considers what advice to give Ottawa.

“A lot of countries and organizations are moving toward some sort of vaccination record,” she said. “So I think it’s going to be out there, the question is what should it be used for.”

At issue is what role vaccinations will play in international travel, but also whether vaccinations will be a requirement to access events and services in Canada. Public opinion research published by Peter Loewen, through the Public Policy Forum, showed a slim majority of support for the use of vaccine passports in Canada. For example, in an online survey, 55 per cent of respondents said vaccines should be a requirement for universities and public schools.

Looking at different sectors in Canada, like childcare, education and non-essential services, Dr. Loewen said support for the vaccination requirement is “in most cases a majority but not a huge one.”

In February, Israel launched its Green Pass, which gave people who have had both shots access to things like music venues. The country is a world leader in vaccinations and the passes are given to people who have received both shots of the vaccine and are valid for six months from the time of full vaccination.

The European Union said last week it will introduce legislation for a Digital Green Pass that will show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test, with the aim of allowing people to “move safely in the European Union or abroad.” But Canada is still considering its options and on Sunday Health Minister Patty Hajdu told CTV Question Period that they aren’t inevitable.

Dr. Nemer cautioned that the science is not yet clear on the justification for a passport, including whether getting your shots prevents you from transmitting the virus and how long immunity lasts. It also has the potential for unintended consequences because it will disadvantage people who don’t have their shots and grant more freedoms to those who do, she said. That issue is amplified at a time when most Canadians haven’t yet had their shots because of scarcity rather than choice.

“In a situation where we’re unable to provide vaccination to a large number of people in the country, is it fair to limit the access of certain type of activities or places to people who are vaccinated?” she asked.

On the flip side, she said, officials need to be concerned about the message sent to individuals who get their shots if the vaccinations don’t lead to a change in what they are permitted to do. There’s a risk they could then stop following public health measures, she added.

“There needs to be clarity of goals and the uses of all this,” Dr. Nemer said. She said she hopes to complete the report, which will be made public, in the “coming week or two weeks.”

In Quebec, the government said last month that it’s studying the possibility of a vaccine passport for its residents. At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he’s heard “pros and cons” for the idea and the government is looking to its public health experts for advice on the topic before making a decision.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner declined to provide her party’s stance on the issue but urged the government to make clear what it intends to do. She said the government should release its benchmarks for how many people need to get their shots before restrictions can be loosened. On Thursday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party is against implementing vaccine passports in Canada.

“I don’t think that that is the solution,” Mr. Singh said. “I don’t know how that is actually going to help Canadians.”

