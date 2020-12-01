 Skip to main content

Trump administration silent after Canada blocks U.S. plan to import some prescription drugs

WASHINGTON, D.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Health Minister Patty Hajdu responds during question period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Nov. 30, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Trump administration is keeping silent about Canada blocking its plan to import prescription drugs from north of the border.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu has prohibited the export of certain drugs if such sales would create or worsen a domestic supply shortage.

Hajdu’s move is aimed at thwarting President Donald Trump’s efforts to lower prescription costs by allowing pharmacies and wholesalers to import drugs from Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The White House is referring questions to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which did not acknowledge media queries Monday.

With the Trump administration in its final six weeks, health policy experts say the import proposal, which went into effect Monday, is now likely doomed.

Dr. Allen Zagoren, a health policy professor at Drake University in Iowa, says Canada’s move gives president-elect Joe Biden the political cover to seek a more practical solution.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies