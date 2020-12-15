Truth and Reconciliation commissioners call for governments, Canadians to renew commitments five years on

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Truth and Reconciliation commissioners call for governments, Canadians to renew commitments five years on

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Justice Murray Sinclair, centre, and Commissioners Chief Wilton Littlechild, left, and Marie Wilson pull back a blanket to unveil the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada on the history of Canada's residential school system, in Ottawa on Dec. 15, 2015.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The commissioners of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which probed Canada’s residential school legacy, are calling on governments and all Canadians to renew their commitments toward healing with Indigenous peoples five years after the release of their report.

Senator Murray Sinclair, Chief Wilton Littlechild and Marie Wilson said in a joint statement that the foundations of reconciliation have yet to be implemented despite government commitments, and they noted there is danger in some jurisdictions of losing gains that have been made.

Canadians from all walks of life embraced the TRC’s 94 calls to action, designed to redress the legacy of the schools and advance the process of reconciliation in the country, with a sense of urgency, purpose and unity, the commissioners said.

Story continues below advertisement

But the commissioners said they are concerned about the slow and uneven pace of implementation.

“We have reconvened for the first time in five years because we feel strongly that this sense of urgency, purpose and unity must be renewed,” they said in the statement.

Mr. Littlechild, who is a former member of Parliament, pointed to the example of Alberta looking to remove the residential school story from the elementary curriculum as an example of a step back.

In October, a leaked document indicated that an advisory panel appointed by the United Conservative Party government had presented the education minister with a package of recommendations for the kindergarten-to-Grade 4 social studies curriculum. The document argued that information about residential schools should not be taught to children in Grade 3.

“That was one of our calls to action,” Mr. Littlechild said. “That’s a very giant step backward if you ask me.”

In December, 2015, the TRC released its report after six years of investigating the history of residential schools that operated in Canada for more than 150 years.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children attended the schools and many never returned. The commission documented how the institutions were used as a tool of assimilation by the Canadian state and churches and that thousands suffered physical and sexual abuse.

Story continues below advertisement

In their joint statement, the commissioners also said truth, reconciliation and healing are matters of urgency.

“If anything, that urgency is greater and more apparent today than ever,” they said, noting that many of the survivors have died since the TRC’s final report was issued five years ago.

“If you think of them as we do, and as we have, as our country’s resident experts, we are losing the benefit of that expertise,” Ms. Wilson said.

“We are also losing our ability as a country to respond to all that they have done for our country with dignity, so that they can see the impact, the practical impact of their courage and all that they offered to us in sharing their childhood experiences.”

Ms. Wilson also pointed to pressing matters that remain, including suicide, food insecurity and the need to address systemic racism that led, for example, to the death of Joyce Echaquan.

Ms. Echaquan was a 37-year-old mother of seven from the Atikamekw Nation of Manawan who died in a Quebec hospital in September after she live-streamed her cries for help and the abuse she experienced in her final moments.

Story continues below advertisement

“She is one example,” Ms. Wilson said. “She is absolutely not the only example. We cannot afford to backslide, much less not move forward.”

Mr. Sinclair, who chaired the TRC, said all Canadians must recognize that reconciliation includes them.

“This is not just an Indigenous story. This is about us all as Canadians. This is about how we have been educated. This is about how our ancestors acted and interacted and therefore, we need to figure out how our participation will move this conversation forward.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies