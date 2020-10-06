Turks accuse Canada of ‘double standard’ in freezing military exports to Turkey but not Saudi Arabia

Open this photo in gallery A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Oct. 5, 2020. STRINGER/Reuters

The Turkish government is accusing Canada of practicing a “double standard” in freezing exports of military-grade target acquisition gear to the Turks while continuing to allow shipments of defence equipment to Saudi Arabia.

Ankara is also alleging that Canada is failing in its duty to help a fellow member of the NATO military alliance.

Turkey was responding to the Canadian government’s announcement that it was suspending permits enabling the export of made-in-Canada targeting and imaging systems that is at the centre of allegations that Azerbaijan is using Turkish-made drones to attack Armenia.

The statement from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Affairs Tuesday did not identify Saudi Arabia by name but the Saudis are the lead country behind a military intervention into Yemen and Canada is supplying billions of dollars of light armoured vehicles (LAVs) to Riyadh under a contract brokered by a federal Crown corporation and worth $14-billion. Canadian-made LAVs have been repeatedly spotted in skirmishes with Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“Canada’s statement regarding the suspension of the export licenses of some military products to Turkey is an indication of its double-standard approach,” the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement provided to the Globe and Mail by the Turkish embassy in Canada.

“Canada sees no objection in exporting weapons to countries that are militarily involved in the crisis in Yemen, where one of the greatest humanitarian tragedies of this century is taking place.”

The permits suspended by Canada this week are for target acquisition devices earmarked for Turkey. Observers have expressed concern that they have been been diverted to Azerbaijan, a staunch ally of Ankara’s.

As the Globe and Mail reported last week, the department of Global Affairs' export controls division in May 2020 issued permits enabling Burlington, Ont.-based L3Harris Wescam to ship seven MX-15D imaging and targeting systems to Turkish drone maker Baykar. The devices are valued at more than $1-million each.

Canada and Turkey are both members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a military alliance.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday also accused Canada of failing in its duty to a fellow NATO member.

It questioned why Canada blocks arms shipments to Turkey, a NATO ally, but continues to export arms to Saudi Arabia even after a United Nations panel of experts alleged that sales of arms are fuelling the Yemen conflict.

“Canada is blocking the export of defense products to a NATO ally, while trying to portray these [Saudi] arms sales, which have even been criticized in reports prepared by UN experts, as a contribution to regional security. There can be no explanation for such a position.”

Canada initially slapped an embargo on new export permits for arms to Turkey in October, 2019, after a military incursion by Ankara into northern Syria. The approval of export permits this May for the targeting device appears to be an exception to this embargo.

Turkey registered its strong disapproval of Canada’s efforts to restrict arms sales to the Turks.

“Canada has been impeding export licenses of military materials for Turkey … and has displayed an unco-operative attitude incompatible with the spirit of alliance,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in the statement. It added that Turkey “has a comprehensive export control regime and rigorously implements its obligations” under these rules.

“Our expectation from Canada is to refrain from double standards and to act without being influenced and getting trapped by the narrow political interests of anti-Turkey circles in the country.”

Suspending arms export permits – as Mr. Champagne did this week – is very rare for the Canadian government. In recent years, Canada has enacted moratoriums on approval of new export permits - for destinations such as Saudi Arabia - but it has not frozen already-issued permits.

The move follows intensified fighting on the weekend in Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Mr. Champagne’s announcement came six days after Ottawa announced it was investigating allegations that Canadian-made imaging and targeting systems were being used in drones operated on behalf of the Azerbaijani military to attack Armenia in the growing conflict over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Monday’s permit suspension could cause problems for Wescam shipments - even for target acquisition gear already shipped to Turkey.

That’s because the permits contain provisions allowing at least some of the devices to be sent to Canada for repairs and then re-exported, according to a source familiar with the matter.

These systems can’t be re-exported after repair if the underlying permit is suspended. The Globe is not naming the source because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Arms researchers and Armenian Canadians have said they believe Azerbaijan is using Turkish-made drones that include Wescam gear in military operations against Armenia. Footage of missile strikes by the Azerbaijani military posted on the internet contain a graphical overlay on the video that bears a very strong resemblance to the proprietary graphical overlays of systems manufactured by L3Harris Wescam.

Ottawa is required under Canadian law and under the international Arms Trade Treaty to prevent, detect and stop the diversion of military goods to users other than intended customers. It’s also compelled to stop exports of such restricted goods that are shown to be used to harm civilians.

Wescam – owned by U.S. parent, L3Harris Technologies – makes imaging and targeting systems containing laser designators to paint targets for laser-guided bombs launched by drones or fighter aircraft. The company’s technology has been used in drones operated by Turkey’s military, including aircraft made by Turkish firm Baykar. In June and July, widespread media reports indicated Turkey was selling drones to Azerbaijan.

