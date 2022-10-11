Two Canadian tech firms have announced that they each independently recreated the ArriveCan app over the Thanksgiving weekend in an effort to illustrate that Ottawa should not have paid anywhere near $54-million on the mobile software.

One of the companies is also proposing the launch of a Canadian Technology Consortium that will provide free advisory resources for the Canadian government on digital policy.

Canada’s tech community has reacted strongly - in some cases expressing outrage - after the The Globe and Mail reported last week that total spending on creating and maintaining the ArriveCan app is on pace to exceed $54-million this year, which is more than double what the government had recently said was spent.

Two Canadian tech companies - Lazer Technologies and TribalScale - that produce apps for large corporate clients said on Friday that their teams would be holding voluntary weekend hackathons to illustrate that ArriveCan could have been made cheaply and quickly.

Both have since announced that their hackathons successfully reproduced clones of the app. Lazer has posted its code online, as well as a video and written explanation of the project that describes what the clone app does and doesn’t do and how it compares to the government’s ArriveCan app.

“Having built over 100 different apps at Lazer for some of the most exciting companies in the world, it was shocking for us to see the total amount of capital that was spent to design, create, launch, and maintain the ArriveCan app,” said Lazer co-founder Zain Manji in an online post explaining his company’s project.

“We understand that building technology at a federal level for the entire country and for such crucial areas is no easy task - especially in a successful and seamless manner with so many different stakeholders involved. However, the true cost to implement this shouldn’t have been this high - it should have been more efficient,” he said.

According to Lazer, its clone app was created by a single staff member, Dan Whiffling, over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The company says unlike the government app, its clone does not include some elements such as automatic translation, integration with federal government backend systems, accessibility and complete testing.

“Of course we know that an app like ArriveCan cannot actually be taken from idea to release in a weekend. However, we hope this demonstrates that there are extremely talented engineers, designers, product managers, and consultants out there who are capable of delivering outstanding work in an efficient manner. We hope the government takes this into account for the future, as considering more diverse technical partners in Canada for their projects can help them tap into a larger talent pool across Canada and help them achieve their goals at a more reasonable cost to taxpayers,” said Mr. Manji.

ArriveCan was initially created as a way for travellers to upload mandatory health information related to COVID-19. It has since been expanded to allow users to answer customs and immigration questions. The app is no longer mandatory as of Sept. 30, but it continues as a voluntary option.

Richard Hyatt, CEO and Founder of Canadian tech company Candr and a Founding Partner and Fellow at the Rotman School of Management’s Creative Destruction Lab, reviewed Lazer’s ArriveCan clone app code at the Globe’s request.

“For two days of work, it looks great so far,” said Mr. Hyatt, who was not involved in the hackathon but was among the Canadian tech leaders who spoke out against the government’s $54-million price tag. He said there would still be additional “heavy lifting” required for such an app to be ready to launch by the government. “The front end app is pretty straight forward,” he said. “There’s probably a lot of work required to secure and provide the correct integration into the other back end systems.”

Sheetal Jaitly, CEO of TribalScale, which is one of the two companies that recreated the ArriveCan app over the weekend, had said the project was launched because his team was upset by what it perceived as wasteful government spending.

Like Lazer, TribalScale released a video of its clone app and is intending to publish its related code.

In a news release Tuesday, Mr. Jaitly said the project can be an opportunity for change and his company is leading the formation of the Canadian Technology Consortium, which will hold its first meeting Friday.

“We are forming this consortium of leaders in digital to be a free advisory resource for the Canadian government at all levels across the country on any digital questions now or in the future. Let’s bring capital efficiency and productivity to our digital ecosystem within the government,” he said.

