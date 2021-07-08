Two candidates still in race for AFN national chief, another round of voting to follow

Open this photo in gallery Outgoing Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Two candidates remain in the competition to become the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, after four rounds of voting.

The race is now between RoseAnne Archibald, who announced in May that she would not be seeking re-election as the Ontario regional chief of the AFN, and Muskowekwan First Nation Chief Reginald Bellerose of Saskatchewan.

The election is being held online during the AFN annual general assembly. There have been four rounds of voting so far. The national chief must be elected with a 60-per-cent majority, meaning there will be subsequent rounds until one person reaches that level of support. Results of the fifth ballot will be released Thursday at about 6:15 p.m. EDT.

In the fourth round of voting, Ms. Archibald received 206 of 383 votes cast. Mr. Bellerose had 176. One person abstained from voting.

Five other candidates dropped off the ballot in previous rounds of voting. They are Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, who represents 49 Northern Ontario communities; Jodi Calahoo-Stonehouse of Michel First Nation in Alberta; Kevin Hart, who has served as the AFN’s Manitoba regional chief; Lee Crowchild of Tsuut’ina First Nation in Alberta; and Cathy Martin of the Listuguj First Nation in Quebec.

In the first round of voting, there were 367 ballots cast. Ms. Archibald received 90 votes, Mr. Bellerose had 91, Mr. Fiddler had 79, Mr. Hart had 44 and Ms. Calahoo-Stonehouse had 41. Both Ms. Martin, who had 15 votes, and Mr. Crowchild, who had seven, dropped off the ballot for the next round.

There were 351 ballots cast in the second round. Mr. Bellerose had 113 votes, Ms. Archibald had 110, Mr. Fiddler had 76 and Ms. Calahoo-Stonehouse had 27. Mr. Hart, who had 25, dropped off the ballot.

In the third round, there were 357 ballots cast. Mr. Bellerose had 144 votes, Ms. Archibald had 129, Mr. Fiddler had 64 and Ms. Calahoo-Stonehouse had 20.

Mr. Fiddler opted to withdraw from the fourth ballot to support Ms. Archibald, saying it is time for the national chief to be a woman for the first time.

Ms. Calahoo-Stonehouse did not have enough support to continue to the next round. The fourth round of voting was held Thursday morning with only Mr. Bellerose and Ms. Archibald on the ballot.

Each First Nation has a representative who can vote in the election. They can be a First Nation’s chief, or a proxy. To be considered a member of the AFN, the chief or proxy must be registered for the assembly.

The vote is taking place while governments face pressure to advance reconciliation, particularly as the consequences of residential schools come into sharper focus for Canadians. First Nations have announced discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves near three former schools in recent weeks.

The AFN is an advocacy organization representing more than 900,000 First Nations people in 634 communities across the country. The national chief plays a key role in trying to influence federal government policy.

The organization holds an election for the position every three years. The current national chief, Perry Bellegarde, was elected in late 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He announced in December that he would not run again.

