Two candidates vying to become Manitoba’s next premier debate health care and more

The two women campaigning to become Manitoba’s next premier have squared off for the first time in the provincial Progressive Conservative leadership race.

Shelly Glover, a former member of Parliament, who has not been elected provincially, said she offers a “head-snapping” change for the party.

During a debate Tuesday night, she said the governing Tories have not listened to party members or other Manitobans and a new collaborative approach is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Heather Stefanson, a long-time legislature member who recently served as health minister, said she has the experience and the backing of fellow caucus members needed to take on the New Democrats.

Glover went on the offensive at times, accusing Stefanson of being in political backrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic instead of on the front lines.

Party members will choose their new leader on Oct. 30 by mail-in ballot.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.