Two million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Canada in June

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Two million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Canada in June

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nurses from Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic prepare the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at pharmaceutical company Apotex in Toronto on April 13, 2021.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Moderna will ship two million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada in the first three weeks of June, but it will have to more than double that number in the second half of the month if it’s to meet its delivery targets.

The federal government announced on Thursday that it had received a delivery schedule for the first half of June, after last week asking the company for a precise schedule for June and July.

Next week, Moderna will ship 500,000 doses of the shots, and in the week of June 14, it will send another 1.5 million, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday. According to The Globe and Mail’s calculations, that means Moderna will have to deliver 4.6 million doses in the last two weeks of June to meet its target of delivering 10.3 million doses between April and June.

Story continues below advertisement

That target was already lowered from a previous commitment to send 12.3 million doses in that time period.

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by Health Canada. Here’s what you need to know

“Moderna has indicated that it will continue to ramp up its deliveries in the second part of June, with millions of additional doses,” Ms. Anand said in a statement posted to Twitter. However, Ms. Anand did not release total delivery numbers for the second quarter.

Last week, the U.S. company told The Globe it is “working toward achieving our vaccine delivery commitments for June.”

At a vaccine briefing on Thursday, Joelle Paquette, a director-general with Public Services and Procurement Canada, did not explain why Moderna is only providing short-term schedules. “We’re providing the information we have as it becomes available,” she said, adding, the company is “committed in providing doses to Canada, as soon as possible. And we continue to work with them to firm up their delivery schedule.”

Ms. Paquette said Moderna has had delivery disruptions and struggled to send larger shipments because of “certain difficulties” it has faced when increasing production.

Moderna is expected to play a significant role in the country’s vaccination campaign. The federal government has bought 44 million doses from the company, and 48 million doses from Pfizer-BioNTech. But while Pfizer has regularly and reliably sent large shipments, supply from Moderna has been less predictable.

Pfizer has already provided a weekly delivery schedule to the federal government for shipments until the end of July. Throughout June, the company will send 2.4 million doses a week, and in July it will ship almost 2.3 million doses a week.

Story continues below advertisement

Moderna has never sent deliveries that large, but it will need to send shipments at a similar scale if it is to meet its June target.

The different delivery schedules means Pfizer is the key reason why Canada was able to speed up its vaccination campaign in the past two months, but shipments from Moderna will be critical in the last three months of the massive vaccination effort.

Throughout April, Ms. Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeatedly said Canada would receive between 48 and 50 million vaccine doses by the end of June. That would be enough to give everyone eligible their first jab and provide about half of those people their second shots.

But since last week the government has backed off that target. At issue is not just uncertainty around how close Moderna will get to meeting, or surpassing, its target, but also questions around how much AstraZeneca vaccine the government will receive by the end of June.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies