Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Toronto, on July 5.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress wants Russia expelled from the G20.

The group’s president, Alexandra Chyczij, has written to the prime minister asking him to lead a global campaign to expel Russia from the forum of leading economic nations.

Chyczij says Russia is using the G20 as a platform to lie about its reasons for invading Ukraine.

She also says keeping Russia at the table will make it difficult for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November as a guest.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will attend the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Indonesia this week, and her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov is also expected to be there.

Asked if she would shake Lavrov’s hand, Joly says she will not, but says she plans to use the opportunity to call out Russian lies about the invasion.

