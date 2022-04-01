Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland meet with a delegation of Ukrainian members of Parliament in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 31, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

In a plea for support, Ukrainian MPs visiting Ottawa urged the federal government to quickly provide military assistance, saying the country needs lethal weaponry to defend itself against Russian forces.

The delegation met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland this week and said that while they appreciate the support the Canadian government has provided so far, they need more. Ukraine needs military assistance and more weapons “now, not tomorrow, but just now,” said Lesia Zaburanna, an MP and the chair of the delegation.

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, an MP and chair of the committee on European Union integration, said they appreciate that Canada is working on a special financial instrument that is “critically important” for Ukraine and which will assist the country’s economy. “We appreciate that, we were asking for more of that type of support and for more weaponry.”

“We hope that we have been heard,” she said.

Yevheniya Kravchuk, an MP and deputy chair of the committee on humanitarian and information policy, said a good reminder of the war took place in Mr. Trudeau’s office on Thursday.

“On my phone, the air siren went on and that meant that in the neighbourhood where my eight-year-old daughter resides, there was an attempt of air attack and my daughter had to go to basement instead of going to school,” she said.

Ms. Kravchuk said her husband is a police officer and he’s fighting Russian forces. She said the Ukrainian army has been liberating villages in key regions and said she wanted to “get this message really straight: we cannot do this with rifles. We have to have heavy weaponry to kick Russians from our territory.”

“The time is crucial for us. To be slow means to fail, so we ask for the support to be in time, to be fast, and we will win.”

