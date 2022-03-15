Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, on March 12.UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/Reuters

Canada is sanctioning another 15 Russian politicians and military leaders today as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to address Parliament.

The list announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly includes Russia’s deputy prime minister, the commander of the air force and several leaders of the Russian navy.

Joly says they all “enabled and supported” President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine launched almost three weeks ago now.

Later this morning Zelensky will speak virtually to a special session of Parliament, one of a series of virtual visits as he pleads for international aid.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has intensified in recent days with more than two million people fleeing the country so far and air strikes hitting the capital of Kyiv.

Parliament is not scheduled to sit until March 21, but House Speaker Anthony Rota approved a special request to hold the address and allow guests to attend.

There are now more than 780 individuals in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus on Canada’s sanction list and 203 entities including banks.

Canadians are barred from doing business with anyone or any organization on the sanctions list including property deals, financial transactions, or sale of goods.

While visiting Europe last week, Trudeau announced that Canada will send another $50-million of specialized equipment to help Ukraine and slapped new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, government officials and supporters of the country’s leadership.

Canada has also committed $145-million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2022 and created new immigration measures to help people fleeing the war.

Zelensky addressed the British House of Commons on March 8 and is scheduled to speak to members of the U.S. House and Senate on Wednesday.

The Canadian event starting at 11:15 a.m. EDT will also feature addresses from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Rota and Senate Speaker George Furey, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green MP Elizabeth May.

Trudeau invited Zelensky to speak to Parliament during his trip to Europe.

Government House leader Mark Holland then asked Rota to schedule the address in a letter, calling the Russian invasion “unjustifiable.”

“This would be an opportunity for Canadians to hear directly from President Zelensky about the urgent and dire situation facing the people of Ukraine,” Holland wrote.

Trudeau has pledged Canada’s ongoing support to Ukraine.

“President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people who are demonstrating so much courage and resilience – they’re not only defending their country, they’re defending the democratic values that are so important to all of us,” he said in a speech to the Munich Security Conference, a Berlin-based international think tank, on March 9.

NATO has rejected repeated pleas from Zelensky to impose a no-fly zone over the country, a move that Trudeau has said would lead to an unnecessary escalation in the war.

General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defense staff, spoke at the Conference on Security and Defense on March 10. With the rules-based international order challenged by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the General spoke about Russia's military activity north of Canada and the realities of a conflict in that challenging environment.

