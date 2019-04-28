 Skip to main content

Politics Under fire over vagueness, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer promises detailed climate plan by end of June

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. -
The Canadian Press
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. (File Photo).

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will present his party’s climate change plan by the beginning of summer.

Speaking to supporters in Victoriaville, Que., on Saturday, Scheer promised to unveil the plan by the end of the parliamentary session in June.

He gave little detail on the plan during his speech, other than saying it would address the environmental challenges of the 21st century.

But in an interview with The Canadian Press, he promised it would focus on incentives for individuals and recognize what he called Canada’s “leadership” on clean energy. He also said his eventual goal is to make Canada self-sufficient in energy.

The Liberals have criticized Scheer and the Tories for their lack of a detailed plan to address climate change.

“Since the unveiling of my environmental plan is so highly anticipated from them,” Scheer said, referring to the Liberals, “I am pleased to announce that before the end of the session, I will come back to Quebec to present my plan to protect the environment.

“And I can tell you that our plan will not be about taxing Canadians more or giving millions of dollars to big companies like Loblaws to replace their fridges.”

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announced this month a $12-million grant to cover one-quarter of the cost of retrofitting the refrigeration systems in 370 Loblaws supermarkets over the next three years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hopes to make the environment a central issue in this fall’s federal election.

