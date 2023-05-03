PSAC workers walk the picket line out front of His Majestys Canadian Dockyard in Esquimalt, B.C., on April 28.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

The union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers says its members plan to show up at the Liberal Party of Canada’s convention Thursday if their employer doesn’t table a “fair offer” before then.

Public Service Alliance of Canada representatives made the threat at a news conference updating reporters about negotiations between its Union of Taxation Employees and the CRA.

Some 35,000 CRA workers continue to be on strike, after the union reached tentative agreements with the Treasury Board on Monday for other bargaining groups.

Its national president, Chris Aylward, says the deal that is currently on the table for CRA employees is less generous than what the federal government offered in those other deals.

Aylward says the federal government did not give the CRA a long enough leash to negotiate the union’s core demands, including wages, until Monday.

The Liberal party is holding its annual convention from Thursday to Saturday.