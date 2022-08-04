A female member, centre, of the Canadian Forces marches with fellow soldiers during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Canadian government is deploying up to 225 Canadian soldiers to the United Kingdom where they will train new recruits that have signed up to defend Ukraine from Russia’s military assault.

Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday the first contingent of about 90 Canadian soldiers, from 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry in Edmonton, will head to southeast England next week. There, they will teach frontline combat, including weapons handling, battlefield first aid, fieldcraft and patrol tactics.

News of Canada’s latest contribution came the same day Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada is scheduled to testify on her government’s opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to circumvent sanctions against Russia.

Mr. Trudeau in early July carved out a loophole in sanctions on Moscow to allow the import, repair and export of Russian pipeline turbines.

Ukraine expresses ‘deep disappointment’ as Canada sends back six Russian turbines to Germany

He was convinced to do this by the German government after Moscow blamed a turbine stranded in Montreal because of Canadian export controls for significant drop in natural gas shipments to Germany. Ukraine however has condemned the decision as setting a dangerous precedent that will make it easier for other Western allies to whittle down their sanctions where necessary.

The new training deployment is a continuation of the Canadian Forces’ Operation UNIFIER mission that has been providing soldiering instructions to Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. The mission was suspended after Russia’s February 24 military assault on Ukraine, but the Canadian government provided extra funding for continuing it in its 2022 budget.

“When we paused training in Ukraine this past winter, we said clearly that we would resume the training whenever and wherever the opportunity arose,” Ms. Anand said Thursday. “By working with the United Kingdom, we will continue to make good on that promise. Canada salutes the courage and bravery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and we will continue to help empower them with the skills that they need to defend their nation’s freedom and independence.”

~More to come