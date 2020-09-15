U.S. backs down on aluminum tariffs directed at Canada

The U.S. government has announced that it is removing controversial tariffs on Canadian aluminum announced in August.

The news came Tuesday afternoon – just two hours before Canada was set to unveil $3.6-billion in retaliatory measures on U.S. imports.

But the Office of the United States Trade Representative also set conditions for reimposing the tariffs, saying this would happen if shipments from Canada were to exceed certain monthly volumes, which it laid out in a news release.

Based on these expectations, the United States will resume duty-free treatment of non-alloyed, unwrought aluminum retroactive to Sept. 1, 2020, the office said.

“If actual shipments exceeded 105 per cent of the expected volume for any month during the four-month period, then the United States will impose the 10 per cent tariff retroactively on all shipments made in that month,” the statement continued.

A Canadian government source said Ottawa has not signed a deal with Washington regarding aluminum trade and that the quotas the United States has published are entirely the work of the U.S. government.

The U.S. tariffs took effect Aug. 16 and applied to raw aluminum, which the White House said accounted for 59 per cent of Canadian exports of the metal to the U.S. over the past year.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed them under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows the President to use tariffs for “national security” reasons. Mr. Trump has frequently used Section 232 to circumvent international trade rules, such as those of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the World Trade Organization.

This trade dispute has erupted during a difficult re-election campaign for Mr. Trump. In August, he accused the Canadian industry of trying to “kill all our aluminum jobs” with a “flood” of exports.

The U.S. produces about a third of the aluminum needed to meet its demand.

Canadian aluminum sales to the U.S. totalled US$8.4-billion in 2017, the last full year without tariffs, accounting for 80 per cent of Canada’s exports of the metal.

