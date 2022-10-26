U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly attend a news conference, on Sept. 30.Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ottawa and Montreal this week, nearly a month after hosting his Canadian counterpart.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will welcome Blinken to Ottawa on Thursday for formal discussions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join talks on the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, support for Ukraine, human rights in Iran and North American refugee policy.

They will also touch on the updated U.S. strategies for the Arctic and Indo-Pacific, as Canada works on its own plans.

On Friday, Joly will host Blinken in her hometown of Montreal to discuss trade and visit a lithium-recycling plant.

This is Blinken’s first official visit to Canada since his appointment in January 2021.